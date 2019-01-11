Strictly’s Stacey Dooley to host BBC make-up talent show

Accessibility Links

Stacey Dooley is the face of Glow Up, BBC3's search for a gifted new make-up artist

Aside from her Strictly Come Dancing win, Stacey Dooley is best-known for her hard-hitting documentaries in her series Stacey Dooley Investigates, exploring gritty topics such as sex trafficking, racism and homelessness.

In fact, her films are so impactful that the 31-year-old was given an MBE in 2018 for her services to broadcasting.

But after enjoying the “escapism” of Strictly, Dooley is expanding her presenting repertoire by fronting a new talent show for BBC3.

Kevin Clifton and Stacey Dooley celebrate winning Strictly Come Dancing 2018 (BBC)
Glow Up: Britain’s Next Make Up Star observes ten wannabe make-up artists as they live and work together, competing in challenges in a bid to win a contract assisting some of the world’s top talents in the field.

The contestants will be judged by L’Oreal’s global make-up director Val Garland and Mac’s Dominic Skinner. Garland has worked with several big name stars, including Lady Gaga, Kate Moss and Kendall Jenner, while Skinner has a plethora of experience in make-up for ballet, TV and dance.

Garland said she was looking for contestants with “skill, creativity, the ability to adapt in any given situation”.

“This person has to have an incredible attitude, be able to feel comfortable in any situation and deliver.”

Stacey Dooley - Strictly Come Dancing
“What won’t impress me? Don’t give me diva, don’t give me attitude, don’t try to sell me something that I don’t believe in.”

Meanwhile, Skinner said he “wanted to find a make-up artist who is willing to take risks and to push themselves creatively, someone who is more inspired and hungry at the end of this process than they were at the beginning.”

Discussing her role presenting the show, Dooley explained, “Val and Dominic were a scream to work with. Can’t wait to show it to you all.”

