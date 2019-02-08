New clue revealed in Joe Tate murder mystery in Emmerdale

Cain Dingle (played by Jeff Hordley) and Graham Foster (Andrew Scarborough) may have made a pact over their involvement in the disappearance of Joe Tate in Emmerdale. But the pair clearly don’t trust each other and Graham is out to frame Cain for the crime!

In Friday 8th February’s episode of the ITV soap, the police visited Home Farm again to question businessman Graham about his connection to mechanic Cain.

Graham’s girlfriend Megan Macey (Gaynor Faye) accidentally made things worse by telling the police she believes Cain is putting pressure on Graham. But of course, she doesn’t know the terrible truth about what really happened the day Joe disappeared.

However, after Megan warned Graham not to trust Cain, at the end of the episode, ex-squaddie Graham was seen breaking into the village garage Cain runs and secretly planted Joe’s blood-stained wristwatch in a drawer!

As will be seen next week, Graham wastes no time in making an anonymous call to the police, with a tip-off to search the garage. Will they find the watch and arrest Cain for Joe’s murder? Or will the moody mechanic rumble Graham’s plan to frame him?

Bring back Joe Tate from the dead!

Let’s hope this murder-mystery doesn’t drag on too long and we soon find out what actually happened to Joe, after Graham drove off with his boss’s still-breathing body in the boot of his car following a scuffle with Cain outside Home Farm last October.

Some viewers have speculated Joe could still be alive – he wouldn’t be the first Emmerdale character to return from the “dead”. Though Ned Porteous who played Joe has relocated to Hollywood, so keep your fingers crossed on that one!

But his departure has certainly caused a mountain of misery – with grieving Debbie (Charley Webb) wondering if she should shop her dad Cain to the police for her fiance Joe’s murder and the cops constantly turning up in the village to ask the SAME questions!

So come on Emmerdale, let’s get this mucky business of murder sorted!

