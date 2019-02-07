Everyone is freezing in these brand new Game of Thrones series 8 photos

We’re mere months away from finding out who will take the Iron Throne in the eighth and final series of Game of Thrones – and judging by the new pictures that have been released, we can confirm that winter has definitely arrived.

The cast of the acclaimed fantasy drama are seen decked out in their fur and finery as they brace for the epic war set to come.

The new pictures show Kit Harington and Emilia Clarke as Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen, with the image above the only shot of two characters together.

The rest of the images below are all single character shots. A united front?

While we know Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) is in Winterfell to greet Snow and Targaryen, the new images seem to suggest that Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) will also be reunited with the key players.

The slight smile we see from Sam Tarly (John Bradley West) is a further suggestion of a reunion – the pair haven’t been on screen together since before Snow was killed in series five.

However, not everyone seems happy for Snow and Targaryen’s romantic reunion, with Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage) and Davos Seworth (Liam Cunningham) looking equally concerned with what’s to come.

Elsewhere, the newest pictures of Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) have excited Game of Thrones fans. Having previously last been seen riding away from King’s Landing, Jaime is seen wearing a new dark armour.

Meanwhile, Cersei (Lena Headey) is left to rule alone in the Red Keep.

The final series of Game of Thrones will reportedly be comprised of six feature-length episodes, with Harington claiming the eighth season will “break boundaries.”

“I’m so excited for people to see it,” he said on The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show on BBC Radio 2 in January. “I think it’s going to be extraordinary. Hopefully it will change TV again like it did originally and break boundaries. I think it might.”

He added that he was “grieving” the end of the show, which he starred in for almost a decade.

“It’s like when you finish a book – you’re not happy it’s over, are you? You don’t finish a good book and go, ‘I’m happy I finished that’,” he said.

“You have this grief that it’s over, and that’s exactly the same with this nine years of doing this show. No matter how it ended or how it does end, there’s always going to be a bit of you that [feels] loss around it.

“Maybe not happy, but very satisfied.”

Game of Thrones premieres on 14th April on Sky Atlantic in the UK

