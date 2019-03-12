The season is the shortest yet in terms of episode count, but it appears that each episode will have a considerably longer running time.

During a Q&A on Reddit, Nutter, who helmed the first episode of the season, confirmed that each episode would be significantly longer than usual.

"Season 8 episodes will all I think be longer than 60 minutes," he said. "They’ll be dancing around the bigger numbers, I know that for sure."

He also said that the final season will reunite characters who haven't shared the screen for a while, and bring together some actors who hadn't worked with each other at all.

"It was a chance for a lot of characters to work together that hadn’t worked together before," he said, "or at least hadn’t worked together in a long time. So there was a sense of discovery and appreciation. Everyone saw it was coming to an end so there was a real family sensibility to it knowing that it was about to end — lot of tears, lot of sadness, but it was very special."

HBO has confirmed that the final Game of Thrones season will air in April 2019, and shared a teaser, which you can watch below.

This article was originally published on 14 November 2018