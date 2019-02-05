Whoopi Goldberg tells David Tennant she wanted to play the first female Doctor

Whoopi Goldberg has revealed that she “wanted to be the first female Doctor”.

Speaking to the Tenth Doctor David Tennant on his new podcast, the Sister Act star admitted she once asked to play the iconic character but was turned down.

“I wanted to be the first female Doctor Who,” she told Tennant, adding that she envisaged: “the American version of Doctor Who ends up in New York and it’s me”.

Explaining why she loves the character, she added that “we don’t have a Doctor Who – we don’t have that character who is travelling through dimension and time, being an observer –­ ­sometimes a hindrance, sometimes a help. The idea of that just so made me happy.”

However, the Oscar winner’s request to travel through space and time was declined: “But they were like, ‘Um, no.’ So I was like, ‘OK, I’m cool. I ­understand.’”

Goldberg is, of course, no stranger to sci-fi, playing Guinan in Star Trek: The Next Generation and two further Star Trek films.

But it was Jodie Whittaker who went on to become the first female Doctor in 2017.

Tennant recently confirmed that Whittaker will be a guest on the third episode of David Tennant Does a Podcast With, expected to land on Tuesday 12th February. And there are more Tennant pod treats in store for fans, with a range of future guests including Jon Hamm, Michael Sheen, Gordon Brown and more.