When is the final series of The Durrells on TV? Who’s in the cast, where is it filmed and what will happen?

After three series of the haphazard Durrells running amok in the idyllic tranquil of Corfu, the family’s fourth outing is set to be their last.

Advertisement

Based on the autobiographical novels of the real-life Gerald Durrell, including an adaptation of his best-known work, My Family and Other Animals, the drama-comedy stars Keeley Hawes and explores the lives and loves of the family as they try to adapt to a life so very alien to the one they had in Britain.

But what can we expect in the new (and final) series of The Durrells? Here’s everything you need to know.

When is The Durrells back on TV?

While series four’s airdate is yet to be officially confirmed by ITV, it is likely to be broadcast in spring – the last three series have previously aired in March and April.

The Durrells’ final outing comprises of six episodes, two less than series three.

A fourth series has been on the cards for quite some time, with Bafta-nominee Simon Nye expressing his desire to keep penning adventures for the family.

“The viewing figures have been pretty good, and there’s been a lot of love for the show,” he previously told RadioTimes.com.

Who is in The Durrells series four?

The main cast are all tipped to return to the show, with Bodyguard star Keeley Hawes heading up the drama as Durrells matriarch Louisa.

She will be joined by Josh O’Connor, who plays oldest son Larry (and is due to play Prince Charles in the next series of The Crown), as well as Daisy Waterstone, who plays Margo.

Callum Woodhouse who plays Leslie Durrell, and Milo Parker, who plays cheeky Gerry Durrell, are also returning.

Louisa’s love interest, taxi driver Spiros Halikiopoulos (played by Greek actor Alexis Georgoulis) will also be making an appearance.

Where is The Durrells filmed?

Those picturesque shots of Corfu are not the work of clever set-pieces, with the popular series being partly filmed on the Greek Island.

The majority of filming takes place in a village named Danilia, a replica of a traditional 1930’s Corfu village.

When filming, the cast stay at the nearby Corfu Imperial Luxury Resort.

The show is also shot in the comparatively less glamorous Ealing Studios in London.

What will happen in The Durrells series four?

The explosive finale of series three saw Louisa and Spiros finally spark a romance when Spiros confessed that his wife had left him.

But while it looked as if Louisa had finally got her happy ending, things quickly went awry when Spiros’s wife returned unexpectedly.

The fourth series is likely to explore their once blossoming relationship in greater detail.

Actor Alexis Georgoulis, who plays Spiros, is keen for the pair to reconcile, telling the Express: “I would like them to be together, try to make a new start.

“I know that it would be very devastating for Spiros to lose his family but I think Louisa can support him and make a new start together.”

As this is the last series of The Durrells, we’re also expected to see the family flee the island for their safety on the advent of World War II.

With Hawes going on to other huge projects, such as Bodyguard, and O’Connor off to star in The Crown, we’re unlikely to see a new series any time soon.

But that hasn’t stopped some of the actors wanting the show to return.

“I can definitely see the series living on and on. Because the family dynamic is so strong and it really doesn’t feel like it’s going anywhere. It feels to me like we could just carry it on forever, really, until we’re all old and grey,” Woodhouse explained.

Advertisement

The Durrells returns to ITV in 2019.