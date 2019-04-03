The Durrells' stint in Corfu ended in 1939, so the show always had a shelf life. Series three, which aired earlier this year, was set in 1937, so the new episodes (set to broadcast in 2019), are likely to depict the family's final year on the island.

Plus, the stars are moving on to other projects, too. Hawes, who plays Louisa Durrell, is the lead in Jed Mercurio's upcoming BBC drama The Bodyguard, and Josh O'Connor (Larry Durrell) has been cast in series three of The Crown as young Prince Charles.

The fourth and final series of The Durrells will begin on Sunday 7 April 2019 at 8pm on ITV

More like this

Advertisement

This article was originally published on 17 August 2018