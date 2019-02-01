Chelsea Peretti reveals Gina’s Brooklyn Nine-Nine exit “wasn’t fully my idea”

Brooklyn Nine-Nine has bidden farewell to the precinct’s resident “human form of the 100 emoji” Gina Linetti, played by Chelsea Peretti since the police comedy series debuted back in 2013.

Advertisement

Gina, the 99th precinct’s administrator — and “the Paris of people” — was a firm fan favourite prior to her departure from the show, which saw Gina treat each of her co-workers to a signature ‘Gina moment’ to remember her by, including a chess game with Captain Holt (Andre Braugher), before tricking Saved By The Bell’s Mario Lopez into attending her leaving party. Her exit saw the hashtag #ThankYouChelsea trending on Twitter in the US.

However, Peretti has admitted that Gina’s exit “wasn’t fully just my decision. It’s hard to get into the weeds of what exactly transpired and how it all shook out, but it kind of came together to be this timing that presented itself.”

“So I kind of knew that it was going to be happening for a while… [and was] holding on to this feeling of, like, ‘I’m going away from this family’ in my head,” she told TVLine.

However, the actress added that there was “nothing but family feel” between herself and the show, confirming that she would return for a guest appearance later during the season.

“If you talk to anyone in acting – we didn’t even know if the show was going to be renewed or not – you’re always thinking [about] what’s going to happen in your life,” Peretti said. “It’s the endless twists and turns of show business, and this is kind of how it wound up evolving. But I’m going to do another episode, and there’s nothing but family feel.”

Advertisement

Fingers crossed for some more ‘signature Gina’ moments…