Who left Dancing on Ice? Full list of eliminated celebrities

Twelve celebrities started their Dancing on Ice journey, but one by one they’ll be whittled down…

Each week, the scores from judges Jason Gardiner, Ashley Banjo, Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean will be combined with the viewers’ votes and the two stars who rank at the bottom will compete in the skate-off, with one celebrity each Sunday heading home.

Below, we’ll be keeping track off who left the show and who’s still in with a shot of the title…

Who was the third person to leave Dancing on Ice?

Singer Saara Aalto and Grease star Didi Conn found themselves in the skate-off this week. After their repeat performances, the first three judges opted to save Saara and her partner Hamish, with head judge Christopher Dean saying he would have made the same decision if his vote had been necessary.

Who was the second person to leave Dancing on Ice?

It was between Richard Blackwood and Saira Khan in tonight’s skate-off, with the judges choosing to put through Saira to skate another day.

It was a close call, with Richard getting the support of two of the judges – but head judge Jayne Torvill decided to back Saira due to her passion for skating.

“I’m disappointed, but it’s all good,” Richard said, looking highly emotional as he took his lap of honour with his partner Carlotta Edwards.

Who was the first person to leave Dancing on Ice?

After he faced Ryan Sidebottom in the skate-off, we unfortunately had to wave goodbye to Neighbours actor Mark Little, who lasted just one week in the competition.

However, the 59-year-old was undeterred, telling Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby that he’d be keeping up his new hobby.

The first couple skating home is… @themarklittle and @Brianne_TV 😢 RT if you'll miss them on the ice! #DancingOnIce pic.twitter.com/PJ6aysmG4b — Dancing On Ice (@dancingonice) January 13, 2019

“I’ve got a new past-time now,” he said, before taking to the ice for one final skate.

Next week is Musical week, which sees the skaters perform the first of many Judges’ Challenges.

Here’s who’s still left in the competition for next Sunday – get your jazz hands ready…

Who’s still in Dancing on Ice?

Dancing on Ice airs Sundays on ITV