Meet the cast of Vera series nine

Brenda Blethyn has once again donned her hat and mac to play the eponymous DCI Vera Stanhope in ITV’s long-running crime drama Vera.

The four new feature-length episodes which make up series nine star some of our old favourites as Vera is joined by her talented team. The drama will also welcome a strong ensemble cast with some very familiar faces.

Here are all the characters you need to know, and where you’ve seen them before…

Brenda Blethyn plays DCI Vera Stanhope

Who is DCI Vera Stanhope? Heading up a team at Northumberland and City Police, the indefatigable Vera is dogged in her desire to uncover the truth at the heart of every case she faces. Unconventional and unglamorous (and always wearing that distinctive hat), Vera earns fierce loyalty and respect from her team. She has a wry sense of humour and is an extremely talented detective who truly cares about the victims of the crimes she investigates.

What else has Brenda Blethyn been in? The actress (now 72) has a Golden Globe, a Bafta and two Oscar nominations to her name. Across her long career, she has starred in TV shows and movies including Secrets & Lies, Little Voice, Pride & Prejudice, Atonement, and War and Peace.

Kenny Doughty plays DS Aiden Healy

Who is DS Aiden Healy? In his time with DCI Stanhope, Detective Sergeant Healy has proven himself a capable and reliable partner. She respects him for his insight, commitment and diligence, and he is always on hand to protect his boss and make sure she doesn’t compromise her own wellbeing. Aiden is a family man with a young son, but remains dedicated to the job.

What else has Kenny Doughty been in? Kenny joined Vera in 2015. You may also have seen him in the 2017 TV series Love, Lies and Records, or in an episode of Black Work playing Ryan Gillespie. Before taking on the role of DS Aiden Healy, he was Jake Harman in Coronation Street and Sean in Stella.

Jon Morrison plays DC Kenny Lockhart

Who is DC Kenny Lockhart? This member of Vera’s team has years of experience under his belt. He may work at his own pace, but he is a loyal and trusted detective and Vera knows she can rely on him when it counts.

What else has Jon Morrison been in? The actor has starred in Vera since 2011. Before he joined the ITV crime drama, he appeared in High Times, Dream Team, Monarch of the Glen, and Who Dares Wins.

Ibinabo Jack plays DC Jacqueline ‘Jac’ Williams

Who is DC Jacqueline ‘Jac’ Williams? Jac is admired for her sharp intelligence, no-nonsense attitude and dry wit. She is often able to uncover new and vital evidence.

What else has Ibinabo Jack been in? Ibinabo Jack is a relative newcomer to both Vera and TV. She joined the show in 2018, and her only previous screen credit is the film Two for Joy.

Paul Kaye plays Dr Malcolm Donahue

Who is Dr Malcolm Donahue? Vera is not exactly excited when she meets the new pathologist, because the two of them worked together years ago and it wasn’t a raving success. Dr Donahue is pedantic and dismissive, and treads heavily on Vera’s toes. Will the two be able to establish a working relationship?

What else has Paul Kaye been in? Game of Thrones fans will recognise him as the character Thoros of Myr. He is also known for playing shock jock Dennis Pennis on The Sunday Show. Recent TV appearances include Jim Duggan in Dark Heart, Howell in Zapped, Lawrence in Wanderlust, and Jim Winshaw in Three Girls.

Riley Jones plays DC Mark Edwards

Who is DC Mark Edwards? He may be the youngest member of Vera’s team, but Mark has proven himself with a key drive for detail and desire to find out the truth.

What else has Riley Jones been in? His other credits include the short film Run and the TV series Wolfblood.

Episode 1 & 2 guest stars

Peter Davison plays Matthew Wells

Who is Matthew Wells? The senior forensic psychologist of Northumberland’s prison, HMP Scanton. He worked with the murder victim, Joanne Caswell, who was a trainee forensic psychologist.

What else has Peter Davison been in? Doctor Who star Peter Davison played the Fifth Doctor, and is also the father of Georgia Moffett – who appeared in the BBC time-travel show and went on to marry David Tennant. Davison’s other credits include Sink or Swim, Law & Order: UK, Toast of London, and Liar. He’ll soon appear in the TV series Gentleman Jack.

Seeta Indrani plays Sandra Main

Who is Sandra Main? Matthew Wells’ loyal and capable office co-ordinator at HMP Scanton.

What else has Seeta Indrani been in? The actress recently played Bryce in the TV drama Unforgotten, and portrayed Dr Amira Shah in the Jodie Whittaker thriller Trust Me. Indrani also appeared in Catastrophe, playing the character Harita, and spent several years starring as Dr Lily Hassan in Doctors.

Additional cast for episode one:

Sharon Singh plays murder victim and trainee forensic psychologist Joanne Caswell

Amira Ghazalla plays her mother Ava Caswell

Adrian Lukis plays her father Graham Caswell

Faith Alabi plays her girlfriend Melanie Kirk

James Atherton plays football coach Kieran Webb

Jodie McNee plays Kieran’s wife Natalie Webb

Andrew Readman plays retired detective Jim Paisley

Sean Cernow plays ex-inmate Paul Eastman

Caitlin Drabble plays a former inmate’s little sister Ashleigh Beck

Gerard McDermott plays bereaved father Frank Payne

Vera continues on Sunday 20th January at 8.10pm on ITV