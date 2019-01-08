When is Dancing on Ice on TV? Which celebrities have signed up? Who are the judges? How can you get tickets?

Strictly Come Dancing may be over for another year, but for fanatics of dance-related talent shows, the New Year brings BBC1’s latest offering, The Greatest Dancer – and of course, ITV’s returning deep-frozen alternative, Dancing on Ice…

Advertisement

The line-up of celebrity signings on Dancing on Ice includes names ranging from UK reality royalty Gemma Collins to Didi Conn, one of Grease’s original Pink Ladies, while Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby are back to present, with the judges bringing their expertise – and in the case of Jason Gardiner, an acid tongue – to proceedings.

Here’s everything you need to know about this series of Dancing on Ice…

When is Dancing on Ice back on TV?

The series kicked off on ITV on Sunday 6th January 2019 at 6pm and is set to continue each week in the same slot.

Is there a trailer?

Yes, there is. And yes, like last year, we are treated to more of the dancing polar bear – this time, paired with a super-strong squirrel.

We’ve also had this teaser trailer of the hosts and judges as Torvill and Dean return to the ice…

Which celebrities are in the new series?

TOWIE legend Gemma Collins, Love Island 2018 cast member Wes Nelson, former Westlife singer Brian McFadden and cricketer Ryan Sidebottom (below) are some of the names involved.

Plus, Coronation Street’s Jane Danson, former Strictly dancer James Jordan and Pussycat Doll Melody Thornton (below) will be strutting their stuff on the ice, too.

And Grease’s Didi “Frenchie” Conn, Finnish pop star Saara Aalto, TV presenter Saira Khan, EastEnders actor Richard Blackwood and Mark Little (below) complete the line-up.

The new line-up of pro-skaters, and their celebrity pairings, are listed below.

• Alexander Demetrio (Melody Thornton)

• Brandee Malto (Ryan Sidebottom)

• Lukasz Rozycki (Didi Conn)

• Alex Murphy (Brian McFadden)

• Brianne Delcourt (Mark Little)

• Vanessa Bauer (Wes Nelson)

• Sylvain Longchambon (Jane Danson)

• Hamish Gaman (Saara Aalto)

• Matt Evers (Gemma Collins)

• Mark Hanretty (Saira Khan)

• Carlotta Edwards (Richard Blackw00d)

• Alexandra Schauman (James Jordan)

Which celebrities will be dancing on the second show?

For the first two weeks of the series, not all contestants will perform on each show.

The following celebs and professional dancers took to the rink in show one:

Week two will see the remaining celebrities and their partners performing:

• Melody Thornton and Alexander Demetrio

• Ryan Sidebottom and Brandee Malto

• Brian McFadden and Alex Murphy

• Wes Nelson and Vanessa Bauer

• Saira Khan and Mark Hanretty

• Richard Blackwood and Carlotta Edwards

After week two, all the remaining celebrities will dance each week, with a dance-off at the end of the show sending one of them home.

Who are the judges?

Jason Gardiner, Diversity star Ashley Banjo and Olympic skating champions Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean will return to the judging panel, recreating last year’s line-up.

It has also been confirmed that former judge Karen Barber is returning as Head Coach.

“Having been involved with the show since its very first series, it holds a lot of special memories to me and I’m looking forward to working with this year’s celebrities as we start transforming them into skating stars,” she said.

Dancing on Ice fans will remember Barber had an on-screen spat with Gardiner back in 2011 after he told her that “if her opinion mattered, she’d still be on the judging panel”.

Looks like there could be more than one lot of fireworks this New Year…

Advertisement

How can I get tickets to Dancing on Ice 2019?

The show is filmed live every Sunday at Bovingdon Airfield near Hemel Hempstead. Tickets are free and allocated randomly, and you can apply for a maximum of two tickets per person. Go here for further details and to fill in the application.