Martin Clunes is in pursuit of a real-life serial killer in tense new trailer for ITV’s Manhunt
The Doc Martin star plays the detective who discovered a link between the murder of Milly Dowler and two other young women
Martin Clunes is leading the Manhunt for serial killer Levi Bellfield in a new trailer for ITV’s forthcoming true crime drama.
The Doc Martin actor portrays detective Colin Sutton, the man responsible for bringing to justice the murderer who was convicted of killing several young women, including 13-year-old Milly Dowler.
Based on Sutton’s memoirs, the tense three-part thriller will follow the police as they race to track down the killer.
Watch the trailer below.
The drama is written by Silent Witness and Rillington Place screenwriter Ed Whitmore, and also stars Catastrophe’s Celyn Jones as Bellfield and Grantchester’s Claudie Blakley as Sutton’s wife.
Manhunt begins on Sunday 6th January at 9pm on ITV