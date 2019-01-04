Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Martin Clunes is in pursuit of a real-life serial killer in tense new trailer for ITV’s Manhunt

Martin Clunes is in pursuit of a real-life serial killer in tense new trailer for ITV’s Manhunt

The Doc Martin star plays the detective who discovered a link between the murder of Milly Dowler and two other young women

Manhunt

Martin Clunes is leading the Manhunt for serial killer Levi Bellfield in a new trailer for ITV’s forthcoming true crime drama.

Advertisement

The Doc Martin actor portrays detective Colin Sutton, the man responsible for bringing to justice the murderer who was convicted of killing several young women, including 13-year-old Milly Dowler.

Based on Sutton’s memoirs, the tense three-part thriller will follow the police as they race to track down the killer.

Watch the trailer below.

The drama is written by Silent Witness and Rillington Place screenwriter Ed Whitmore, and also stars Catastrophe’s Celyn Jones as Bellfield and Grantchester’s Claudie Blakley as Sutton’s wife.

Advertisement

Manhunt begins on Sunday 6th January at 9pm on ITV

Tags

All about Manhunt

Manhunt
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

BUFFALO PICTURE FOR ITV MANHUNT EPISODE 1 Pictured: Martin Clunes as DCI Colin Sutton. Photographer: Neil Genower. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on www.itv.com/presscentre/itvpictures/terms For further information please contact: Patrick.smith@itv.com 0207 1573044

Meet the cast of ITV’s Manhunt

Martin Clunes

EXCLUSIVE Martin Clunes to play the lead in TV drama about Milly Dowler case

Luther S5 (BBC, EH)

Luther fans heartbroken after a major character is killed off

(L to R) Marco Graf as Pepe, Daniela Demesa as Sofi, Yalitza Aparicio as Cleo, Marina De Tavira as Sofia, Diego Cortina Autrey as Toño, Carlos Peralta Jacobson as Paco in Roma, written and directed by Alfonso Cuarón. Photo by Carlos Somonte

Fantastic film Top 50 Netflix movies available now