Doctor Who’s Jodie Whittaker reveals the best thing about being the Doctor – and it’s too sweet for words

Apparently, becoming the Thirteenth Doctor has completely changed her view of the world

What’s the best part about playing the Doctor in Doctor Who?

You might assume it’s the fame, the costume, the ready supply of sonic screwdrivers… but according to Jodie Whittaker, the real perk is something much deeper.

“I mean, it’s so difficult to answer,” the actor who plays the Thirteenth Doctor said when a young fan asked her what was best about being the Time Lord.

“But I think one of the most incredible things is the sense of endless possibility.”

Whittaker explained that she felt playing the role had broadened her horizons, allowing her to approach the world with a more positive, open attitude than she had before.

“As humans, we don’t often feel that life deals us that card, and I think being the Doctor makes you see life in an open-hearted and adventurous way,” she continued. “And it makes me want to share that outlook.”

Addressing the fan directly, she concluded: “To know that as a young Doctor Who fan, you could potentially carry that outlook on, is very exciting.”

Well, that clears up any doubt – like Peter Capaldi before her, Jodie Whittaker IS the Doctor. Accept no imitators.

The Doctor Who New Year’s special airs on BBC1

