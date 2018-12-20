Pearl Mackie can’t resist a Doctor Who joke as she appears on The Crystal Maze’s Christmas special

Former Doctor Who companion Pearl Mackie appears as a special guest in The Crystal Maze’s Boxing Day episode — and never fear, Whovians, as she also finds time to make a few quips about the sci-fi series.

In a Channel 4 clip from the episode, Mackie is seen lying in a mock cryogenic chamber, while dressed up as a Disney princess.

“The actress who features heavily on a rival channel is lying here, cryogenically frozen, in a tangental reference to Sleeping Beauty,” the eloquent host Richard Ayoade tells the assembled celebrity contestants, including Made in Chelsea’s Jamie Laing and former Saturdays singer Frankie Bridge.

After informing the celebrities that Mackie’s in possession of a bonus crystal, he ‘wakes’ the actress up.

“Doctor?” she says, looking around, to which Ayoade replies: “Sadly not, frightened of blood,”

“Yeah, I meant Doctor Who mate,” she quips. “That’s the show — yeah, I was on that show.”

Mackie then demands “a tune on the ocarina” from the celebrities in exchange for the crystal, and they proceed to play (very badly) a festive rendition of Jingle Bells. After she’s handed the prize over, Ayoade replaces the lid on the chamber.

“You may return next year, depends on ratings,” he adds, as Mackie struggles to maintain her composure.

The Crystal Maze Christmas special airs at 8pm on Boxing Day on Channel 4