However, Mackie still helped portray Cyber-Bill: “I did have a hand in plotting out his movements though."

During the webchat, Mackie also revealed what advice she had for incoming Doctor Who companions Bradley Walsh, Tosin Cole and Mandip Gill. “I would say learn your lines! As thoroughly as possible!” she said before adding: "And enjoy yourself, play around, there's a lot of room for interpretation in the scripts […] Mostly, have fun. It's such a fantastic job. And appreciate what a crazy ride you're on.”

Doctor Who returns to BBC1 in Autumn 2018