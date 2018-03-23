Mackie, who starred as Bill Potts in Doctor Who as the final companion of Peter Capaldi's Twelfth Doctor, will be joined in the sitcom by Adjoa Andoh, Brett Goldstein, Alice Orr-Ewing, Colin Salmon, and Sophie Wu. Proposal was written by Ben Ashenden and Alex Owen, who also play Jamie's meddlesome friends.

Funny Fortnight will also feature big new shows from the likes of presenters Jeremy Vine, Julian Clary and Sara Cox.

Vine will serve as an "Agony Uncle" for his famous studio guests (played by impressionists) while Car Share's Paul Coleman has written a dog-walking comedy Dog Days.

More like this

Other shows include Le Maire, Censored, Josh Widdicombe Will Make Your Life Better, Am I Weird?, One Night Only, Celebrity Lip Service, The World According to Harry Priest, and The Taylors – starring EastEnders' Shane Richie and Game of Thrones' Hannah Waddingham.

The Comedy Showcase is part of Radio 2's initiative to develop new formats in partnership with television, which perhaps accounts for just how many TV stars are coming soon to a radio near you...

Advertisement

BBC Radio 2's Funny Fortnight – Comedy Showcase begins on 23rd April