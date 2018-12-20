Has Netflix just confirmed a Black Mirror movie?

Charlie Brooker’s Black Mirror looks poised to return to Netflix in what appears to be a feature-length episode…

Rumours about the return of Brooker and his longtime collaborator Annabel Jones’ dystopian anthology have been circulating for a while, with whispers about a mysterious Black Mirror series five episode titled ‘Bandersnatch’.

Now, it seems that the rumours are true, after Netflix added a feature-length episode to its official page on Wednesday — it can be found by searching for ‘Bandersnatch’ on the site.

The film would be the first new Black Mirror material since the release of series four last December, although it’s unclear whether further series five episodes will follow afterwards.

There’s already been speculation regarding what ‘Bandersnatch’ could refer to. For example, the bandersnatch is a ferocious creature that appears in Lewis Carroll’s Through The Looking Glass and and poem The Hunting of the Snark.

However, the general consensus from Black Mirror fans is that the title refers to a 1980s video game that never saw the light of day.

Poster for ‘Bandersnatch’ the game, a project which never saw the light of day — the game was developed in 1984, the same year ‘Bandersnatch’ the Black Mirror episode takes place (which we know as a set photo shows Bob Marley’s ‘Legend’ at #1 on the charts inside a record store) pic.twitter.com/SlzbERQHuR — Kezia Abigail (@xiurongg) November 26, 2018

The theory fits, given that it appears the episode is set in Britain during the 1980s.

Apparently they are filming a Black Mirror set in The Past, so naturally they're in Croydon. See vintage WH Smith and Chelsea Girl. pic.twitter.com/q54HQZChoT — Nick Walker (@nickw84) April 21, 2018

A swiftly-deleted tweet from one of Netflix’s official pages had previously teased that ‘Bandersnatch’ would be released on Friday 28th December.

Looks like Christmas can’t come soon enough this year…