Friends star David Schwimmer to lead new Sky1 comedy

David Schwimmer has signed on to star in a new Sky workplace comedy from Nick Mohammed.

Advertisement

Based in Cheltenham, six-part series Intelligence is set in the UK’s Government Communications Headquarters – according to a release from Sky, a “weedier, geekier, more bureaucratic version of MI5 and MI6.”

The former Friends actor will star as a power-hungry NSA agent who rocks the boat when he comes over to join a new team set up to tackle cybercrime, which features an “inept and tactless computer analyst” played by Mohammed.

Mohammed, who played Ariyaratna in Bridget Jones’ Baby and voiced piglet in this year’s Christopher Robin, will also write and executive produce the series.

“Getting to work with David has been an absolute dream come true,” Mohammed said. “He’s collaborative, honest and exquisitely funny and I couldn’t be more delighted and flattered by his involvement.”

Advertisement

He continued: “On saying that, we did initially offer the part to the local shoplifter from Blackpool, but he wasn’t available sadly.”