Friends star David Schwimmer to lead new Sky1 comedy

Six-part series Intelligence also stars Christopher Robin's Nick Mohammed

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - SEPTEMBER 25: Actor David Schwimmer attends the Rape Foundation's annual brunch on September 25, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)

David Schwimmer has signed on to star in a new Sky workplace comedy from Nick Mohammed.

Based in Cheltenham, six-part series Intelligence is set in the UK’s Government Communications Headquarters – according to a release from Sky, a “weedier, geekier, more bureaucratic version of MI5 and MI6.”

The former Friends actor will star as a power-hungry NSA agent who rocks the boat when he comes over to join a new team set up to tackle cybercrime, which features an “inept and tactless computer analyst” played by Mohammed.

Mohammed, who played Ariyaratna in Bridget Jones’ Baby and voiced piglet in this year’s Christopher Robin, will also write and executive produce the series.

“Getting to work with David has been an absolute dream come true,” Mohammed said. “He’s collaborative, honest and exquisitely funny and I couldn’t be more delighted and flattered by his involvement.”

He continued: “On saying that, we did initially offer the part to the local shoplifter from Blackpool, but he wasn’t available sadly.”

