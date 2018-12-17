Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. The Apprentice fans think Lord Sugar definitely made the right decision in 2018 final

The Apprentice fans think Lord Sugar definitely made the right decision in 2018 final

The best woman won the £250,000 business investment after winning the BBC1 show according to viewers

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 10:00:01 on 25/09/2018 - Programme Name: The Apprentice - TX: n/a - Episode: n/a (No. n/a) - Picture Shows: **IMAGE EMBARGOED FROM PUBLICATION UNTIL 10AM TUESDAY 25TH SEPTEMBER 2018** Baroness Brady, Lord Sugar, Claude Littner - (C) Boundless Taylor Herring - Photographer: Jim Marks TL

After 12 weeks of boardroom grillings, fiery arguments and many, many gaffes (chilli sauce doughnut, anyone?) on The Apprentice, Lord Sugar has finally picked his new business partner: Sian Gabbidon.

Advertisement

In the final showdown of the series, the 25-year-old businesswoman impressed the business mogul with her reversible swimwear company, winning the competition ahead of fellow finalist and nut milk maker Camilla Ainsworth.

But was Sian a worthy winner of the show’s £250,000 business investment from Lord Sugar?

Absolutely according to the viewers, who praised her calm professionalism throughout.

Those watching at home were particularly impressed with how Sian held her own in the boardroom after Camilla attacked her brand for “not being on anyone’s radar” after three years of business.

Although some thought Camilla’s nut milk business had more potential…

So much for the final two, but what about the returning fired candidates?

Advertisement

Congratulations, Sian!

Sign up for the free RadioTimes.com newsletter

Tags

All about The Apprentice

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 10:00:01 on 25/09/2018 - Programme Name: The Apprentice - TX: n/a - Episode: n/a (No. n/a) - Picture Shows: **IMAGE EMBARGOED FROM PUBLICATION UNTIL 10AM TUESDAY 25TH SEPTEMBER 2018** Baroness Brady, Lord Sugar, Claude Littner - (C) Boundless Taylor Herring - Photographer: Jim Marks TL
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

The Apprentice how to apply Alan Sugar, Claude Littner and Karen Brady

Apprentice finalist reveals how "frustrating" restrictions forced her to change business branding

Camilla Ainsworth, The Apprentice (BBC, EH)

Meet Apprentice 2018 candidate Camilla Ainsworth – the “adrenaline junkie” who swims with sharks

Apprentice finalists

The Apprentice 2018 winner revealed: “it’s a dream come true!”

Daniel Elahi, The Apprentice (BBC, EH)

Meet Apprentice 2018 candidate Daniel Elahi: he’d “rather cry in a Ferrari than in a Ford”