The Apprentice fans think Lord Sugar definitely made the right decision in 2018 final

After 12 weeks of boardroom grillings, fiery arguments and many, many gaffes (chilli sauce doughnut, anyone?) on The Apprentice, Lord Sugar has finally picked his new business partner: Sian Gabbidon.

In the final showdown of the series, the 25-year-old businesswoman impressed the business mogul with her reversible swimwear company, winning the competition ahead of fellow finalist and nut milk maker Camilla Ainsworth.

But was Sian a worthy winner of the show’s £250,000 business investment from Lord Sugar?

Absolutely according to the viewers, who praised her calm professionalism throughout.

Congrats to Sian she knows her product & where she is going. Quiet but fierce at the same time. Good for her! #TheApprentice — Lornnah Stewart (@LornnahStewart1) December 16, 2018

Sian is a very worthy winner! Very professional and calm! #TheApprentice — Dan Willett (@dan_willettcfc) December 16, 2018

So happy Sian won! She is so professional and was the best performing candidate this series. #theapprentice — Meg. (@MeganHastings_) December 16, 2018

Those watching at home were particularly impressed with how Sian held her own in the boardroom after Camilla attacked her brand for “not being on anyone’s radar” after three years of business.

See How Sian executed her pitch without bringing her opposition’s business plan down? A true queen. #TheApprentice — King A 🏆(Amanda) (@amandamlawa) December 16, 2018

Sian never even said anything about Camilla’s business but she fully tried to rip her company down when it was her turn. So glad Sian won #TheApprentice — ✨ (@SDRHK_) December 16, 2018

Although some thought Camilla’s nut milk business had more potential…

Camilla 100% should have won #TheApprentice tonight, her nut milk looks insane and will definitely sell now and long term! — Tanya Marie (@TanyaMS_) December 16, 2018

Both businesses in the final of the apprentice are great ideas, Sian is the strongest candidate but camilla has the business with the biggest potential and therefore she will win #TheApprentice — Phil Daniels (@Phillyd37) December 12, 2018

Camilla will probably win as her idea is more unique than overpriced swimwear #TheApprentice — Mike (@MichaelK_92) December 16, 2018

So much for the final two, but what about the returning fired candidates?

Forget Sian, forget Camilla, this man is the real winner #TheApprentice pic.twitter.com/FDnAXu7Hgd — Jake (@JakeeeeFM) December 16, 2018

Sian is the new business partner? That’s a weird way of pronouncing Kayode’s name.#TheApprentice — Bemused Claude (@BemusedClaude) December 16, 2018

*Plot Twist* Alan Sugar rejects both Sian & Camilla & instead Claude gets his way & goes into a partnership with Kayode 😂 #TheApprentice — Ali (@RoyMustang786) December 16, 2018

Congratulations, Sian!