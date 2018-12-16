Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. The Apprentice 2018 winner revealed: “it’s a dream come true!”

The Apprentice 2018 winner revealed: “it’s a dream come true!”

Lord Sugar has picked his winner from finalists Camilla Ainsworth and Sian Gabbidon – spoilers ahead!

Apprentice finalists

Sian Gabbidon is the winner of The Apprentice 2018.

Advertisement

Lord Sugar announced the 25-year-old swimwear designer as his new business partner in the show’s 14th final on Sunday night, securing the contestant a £250,000 investment.

“I’m overwhelmed. I can’t believe it – It’s a dream come true!” Sian told RadioTimes.com after her win. “I keep pinching myself thinking, ‘Is this real?’”

Sian went up against 22-year-old Camilla Ainsworth in the final, with both candidates tasked with launching a version of their business plans.

But after a closely-fought boardroom at the episode’s close, it was Sian’s swimwear brand SYO that triumphed over Camilla’s nut milk company.

“Sian, it’s a crowded market – that’s a big, big concern for me, but you are an expert in your field, and you are a good designer, there’s no question of that,” Lord Sugar said at the end of the episode.

“I think that yours is a growing market [Camilla], and yours is a massive market [Sian], it’s very tough for me to make a decision. But on reflection, Sian, you have a great aptitude and a talent for design – you’re going to be my business partner.”

Despite Sugar and aides Claude Littner and Karen Brady praising Sian throughout the task, the win took the contestant by surprise.

“By the end, I genuinely did not know what Lord Sugar was going to do!” Sian said. “It’s not like I was sitting there thinking, ‘Oh, my business is way better’. It wasn’t like that. it was just his preference, in a sense. I like to think he saw more in me as a person, as well.”

Sian also revealed that despite the fiery boardroom, in which the finalists argued who had more experience in business, she is still on good terms with Camilla.

“It got a little bit personal, didn’t it?” she laughs. “We both said things, but we’re professional and, as businesswomen, that’s what we had to do. But off camera everything is cool – we’re friends.”

Sian also answered the big question of the final episode: why, out of all the returning candidates, she wanted Kurran – the man who still believes he’s going to win an actual Oscar – on her team?

“I never worked with Kurran on a task, so I didn’t have an opinion on him, really. I just saw bits in the boardroom, which now [after watching], I’m like, ‘Wow!’,” she said.

“I really trusted Kurran and we got on really well. When he did that advert in the airline task, that was when I thought it wasn’t for the airline, but it was right for me and my brand. That’s what I wanted. And he pulled through and I was really happy with it in the end. He was cool.”

Advertisement

Sian is now set to take a short break before Christmas before she continues her current business, Sian Marie Fashion, with Lord Sugar in the new year.

Sign up for the free RadioTimes.com newsletter

Tags

All about The Apprentice

The Apprentice how to apply Alan Sugar, Claude Littner and Karen Brady
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Apprentice lord sugar bbc

What happens to the winner of The Apprentice?

Camilla Ainsworth, The Apprentice (BBC, EH)

Meet Apprentice 2018 candidate Camilla Ainsworth – the “adrenaline junkie” who swims with sharks

The Apprentice 2018 (BBC, EH)

The Apprentice 2018: meet the candidates

The Apprentice how to apply Alan Sugar, Claude Littner and Karen Brady

Lord Sugar picked his two Apprentice finalists but viewers aren’t convinced by either