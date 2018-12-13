Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. The Greatest Dancer and The Voice to go head-to-head with first episodes

The Greatest Dancer and The Voice to go head-to-head with first episodes

BBC1's new dance contest, featuring Cheryl and Matthew Morrison, will clash with the eighth series of The Voice on ITV

The Greatest Dancer: Oti Mabuse, Matthew Morrison, Cheryl

Looks like we’ll need a dance-off — or should that be a sing-off?

Advertisement

BBC1’s brand new dance competition The Greatest Dancer will be going head-to-head with ITV’s eighth series of The Voice at the start of 2019. Both contests will begin on Saturday 5th January at 8pm, with The Greatest Dancer airing on BBC1 and The Voice on ITV.

ITV poached The Voice from the BBC from 2016 onwards and has since seen off scheduling challenges to its singing contest, with the Beeb’s Let It Shine losing out in 2017’s head-to-head.

The Greatest Dancer will aim to fare better, with Strictly’s Oti Mabuse, Glee’s Matthew Morrison and and former X Factor judge Cheryl all captaining teams in the brand new BBC format — basically X Factor for dancers — while Jordan Banjo (a member of Britain’s Got Talent-topping dance troupe Diversity) and Alesha Dixon, former Strictly winner, panellist and current Britain’s Got Talent judge, will host.

“I’m looking for something that is really extraordinary, something that’s going to represent the genre that it’s from and get everybody excited,” captain Oti revealed.

The Voice (ITV)

Over on ITV, the last series of The Voice saw singer Olly Murs join the judging panel alongside Sir Tom Jones, Will.I.Am and Jennifer Hudson, while Emma Willis is returning to present.

However, the series has yet to produce a stand-out star, something coach Will.I.Am has previously discussed with RadioTimes.com, blaming British contestants’ “polite[ness]”.

Advertisement

Who knows — maybe 2019 will buck the trend.

Tags

All about The Voice

The Greatest Dancer: Oti Mabuse, Matthew Morrison, Cheryl
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Matthew Morrison, Cheryl and Oti Mabuse in The Greatest Dancer (BBC)

Strictly’s Oti, Glee’s Matthew Morrison and Cheryl strut their stuff in first The Greatest Dancer teaser

Doctor Who Tardis

55-and-a-half amazing(ish) facts about Doctor Who

strictly

Who’s performed best on Strictly Come Dancing so far?

Programme Name: BBC Children In Need 2018 - TX: n/a - Episode: BBC Children In Need - Generics (No. n/a) - Picture Shows: Rob Beckett, Ade Adepitan, Mel Giedroyc, Graham Norton, Tess Daly, Marvin Humes, Rochelle Humes - (C) BBC - Photographer: Ray Burmiston

Children In Need Your complete guide to this year's charity extravaganza