Holly Willoughby reveals she cried in I’m a Celebrity scenes that didn’t make it to air

Holly Willoughby arguably made this series of I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!, proving a brilliant co-host for I’m a Celeb regular Declan Donnelly.

But while her excitement to be presenting on the show was clear, there was one thing Willoughby wasn’t so keen about in the jungle – the Bushtucker Trials.

Speaking to This Morning’s Phillip Schofield and Rochelle Humes via video link, the 37-year-old explained, “I mean, it’s been horrific.”

She went on to reveal that she actually had to leave whilst filming a Bushtucker Trial featuring Fleur East and Sair Khan.

“There was a bit – you know the colosseum and you had Fleur [East] and Sair [Khan], and they had the green ants? So this bit didn’t make it to air, because I actually ran out,” Willoughby said.

“I was stood there, and one green ant bit me. And I burst into tears and I ran out of the colosseum. I was so embarrassed that I was crying.

“I was sort of laughing but sort of crying, and there were the red curtains and I opened the curtains and I went, ‘Help me!’.

“And then I ran out and was so embarrassed, and it was at that moment that I was like, ‘Right, you’ve got to pull yourself together now, because you can’t be running out. You have to stay there and see it through to the end.'”

It seems there may have been quite a bit of jungle action we missed out on, after campmate Anne Hegerty revealed fellow star Nick Knowles would have “blazing rows” on the campmates’ behalf if they felt they were being treated unfairly.

This year’s series of I’m a Celeb was won by Harry Redknapp, the jungle’s first male winner for four years.

Upon winning, he told Holly and Dec, “I’m amazed I survived three weeks. It was only Nick really who knew a bit about football – I thought it was gonna be a hard couple of weeks. The whole group – there wasn’t one single person I could say a bad word about.”