Rupert Grint and John Malkovich exchange frosty words in first look at Agatha Christie’s The ABC Murders

“Inspector Crome, have I caused you some offence?” asks John Malkovich’s Poirot in a tense interview with Rupert Grint’s character in new Agatha Christie drama The ABC Murders, which is set to air this Christmas on BBC1.

Advertisement

“What offence do you think you might have caused, Mr Poirot?” Crome shoots back. “You’re the great detective, solver of impenetrable clues. You work it out.”

A first-look clip of the BBC’s latest festive Agatha Christie mystery reveals the two men facing off – and it seems Poirot is in trouble with the Police Inspector, who doubts the abilities of our favourite Belgian detective.

Coming this Christmas, John Malkovich and Rupert Grint star in a three-part adaptation of @AgathaChristie's The ABC Murders. 26th December | 9pm | BBC One pic.twitter.com/63HloBQdCz — BBC One (@BBCOne) December 4, 2018

Joining Hollywood legend Malkovich and Harry Potter star Grint in the cast are Andrew Buchan as Franklin Clarke, Eamon Farren as Cust, Tara Fitzgerald as Lady Hermione Clarke, and Shirley Henderson as Rose Marbury.

Jack Farthing is Donald Fraser, Bronwyn James appears in the role of Megan, and Freya Mavor features as Thora Grey.

Advertisement

Adapted by Ordeal by Innocence writer Sarah Phelps, the three-part drama will begin on Boxing Day at 9pm on BBC1.