When Meghan Markle met Take That: Duchess of Sussex attends Royal Variety Performance 2018

Meghan Markle attended The Royal Variety Performance for the first time on Monday night, and met a roster of British stars backstage — including boy band Take That.

The Duchess of Sussex met the three current band members, Gary Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen, upon her arrival with Prince Harry at the London Palladium.

The princess told the group: “I’m looking forward to seeing you closing the show.”

Meghan also met the show’s host, Inbetweeners star Greg Davies, singer Rick Astley, members of the West End cast of Hamilton, and Lost Voice Guy, the comedian who won Britain’s Got Talent earlier this year.

Davies congratulated the couple following news that they’re expecting their first child, joking on stage, “As I believe they say in royal circles, one is thrilled when two become three.”

Other performers on the night included singer George Ezra, the band Clean Bandit, the West End cast of Tina – The Tina Turner Musical, legendary singer Andrea Bocelli, and cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason, who performed at the wedding of Meghan and Harry earlier this year.

The charity gala, which raises money for the Royal Variety Charity, aiding those from the world of entertainment who need care and assistance, will air in December on ITV.