Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. The Killing star Sofie Grabol joins Suranne Jones in BBC’s Gentleman Jack

The Killing star Sofie Grabol joins Suranne Jones in BBC’s Gentleman Jack

Danish actress Grabol will be playing royalty in the new period drama from Happy Valley writer Sally Wainwright

Sofie Grabol, Suranne Jones (Getty, BBC, EH)

The Killing star Sofie Gråbøl has joined the cast of BBC1’s Gentleman Jack to play Queen Marie of Denmark – meaning she’ll be swapping her detective’s famous winter knitwear for corsets and jewels.

Advertisement

The eight-part series stars Suranne Jones as “Britain’s first modern lesbian” Anne Lister, a 19th century Yorkshire landowner who embarks on a passionate courtship with a wealthy heiress against all the conventions of the era.

Happy Valley’s Katherine Kelly has also joined the cast as Elizabeth Sutherland, the sister of Anne Lister’s intended wife Ann Walker, portrayed by Bodyguard and Peaky Blinders actress Sophie Rundle.

Other new cast members include Sylvia Syms (Rev) as the Elderly Mrs Rawson, Brendan Patricks (Downton Abbey) as the clergyman Thomas Ainsworth, Caspar Phillipson (Jackie) as Mr De Hagemann and Polly Maberly (EastEnders) as Lady De Hagemann.

They are joining the previously announced cast of Gemma Whelan (Game Of Thrones) as Anne Lister’s sister Marian, Timothy West (Last Tango In Halifax) as their father Jeremy Lister, and Gemma Jones (Bridget Jones’s Diary) as Aunt Anne Lister.

Advertisement

Gentleman Jack, written and directed by Sally Wainwright, will complete filming in the coming weeks. The series is due to air on BBC1 in 2019.

Tags

All about The Killing (Danish)

Sofie Grabol, Suranne Jones (Getty, BBC, EH)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

First look at David Tennant and Michael Sheen in Amazon Prime Video's Good Omens (Amazon)

When is Neil Gaiman’s Good Omens released on Amazon Prime and BBC? Who is in the cast, and what’s going to happen?

Women's Words (BBC Pictures, Netflix)

Women's Words 23 TV shows written by women to look forward to

Michael Caine

Michael Caine: ‘I was a loser until I started playing losers’

suranne jones

First look at Suranne Jones as Anne Lister in Gentleman Jack