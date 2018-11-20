The Killing star Sofie Grabol joins Suranne Jones in BBC’s Gentleman Jack
Danish actress Grabol will be playing royalty in the new period drama from Happy Valley writer Sally Wainwright
The Killing star Sofie Gråbøl has joined the cast of BBC1’s Gentleman Jack to play Queen Marie of Denmark – meaning she’ll be swapping her detective’s famous winter knitwear for corsets and jewels.
The eight-part series stars Suranne Jones as “Britain’s first modern lesbian” Anne Lister, a 19th century Yorkshire landowner who embarks on a passionate courtship with a wealthy heiress against all the conventions of the era.
Happy Valley’s Katherine Kelly has also joined the cast as Elizabeth Sutherland, the sister of Anne Lister’s intended wife Ann Walker, portrayed by Bodyguard and Peaky Blinders actress Sophie Rundle.
About a hundred years after I first read the extraordinary scripts, I’ve finally wrapped on Gentleman Jack. It’s been a long old summer of corsets, bonnets, some beautiful people and a love story like nothing you have ever watched before. Sally Wainwright is the real, mind bogglingly brilliant deal. Anne Lister is an absolute rockstar. Ann Walker is a puffy sleeved, golden hearted hero. Coming to @bbcone and @hbo next year. But now, FINALLY, I’m back off to Birmingham to keep an eye on that family of mine. 🚬💰
Other new cast members include Sylvia Syms (Rev) as the Elderly Mrs Rawson, Brendan Patricks (Downton Abbey) as the clergyman Thomas Ainsworth, Caspar Phillipson (Jackie) as Mr De Hagemann and Polly Maberly (EastEnders) as Lady De Hagemann.
They are joining the previously announced cast of Gemma Whelan (Game Of Thrones) as Anne Lister’s sister Marian, Timothy West (Last Tango In Halifax) as their father Jeremy Lister, and Gemma Jones (Bridget Jones’s Diary) as Aunt Anne Lister.
Gentleman Jack, written and directed by Sally Wainwright, will complete filming in the coming weeks. The series is due to air on BBC1 in 2019.