Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Hol and Dec send first message from the I’m a Celebrity jungle

Hol and Dec send first message from the I’m a Celebrity jungle

"It's exciting!"

Holly Willoughby and Declan Donnelly in I'ma Celebrity Get Me Out of Here

Welcome to a landmark TV moment – a first message from new I’m a Celebrity hosting duo Hol and Dec…

Advertisement

Standing in for perennial presenter Ant McPartlin, who is off on sabbatical, Holly Willoughby has joined Declan Donnelly for an excited jungle telegraph.

“The wait is almost over and the adventure of a lifetime is about to begin for ten familiar faces,” announces Dec before turning to Holly and correcting himself, “sorry – eleven familiar faces!”

“You’re in the jungle!” he tells her.

“I know, how did I get here? Help me!” says Holly.

“It’s exciting!” says Dec.

It certainly is…

Advertisement

I’m a Celebrity… Get me Out of Here! 2018 kicks off on ITV at 9pm on Sunday 18th November

Tags

All about I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here Now!

Holly Willoughby and Declan Donnelly in I'ma Celebrity Get Me Out of Here
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! Logo

I'm a Celebrity 2018 Who's going into the jungle?

Noel Edmonds

Is Noel Edmonds set to join I’m A Celebrity 2018 as a ‘secret’ campmate?

John Barrowman I'm A Celeb portrait

John Barrowman’s parents share adorable good luck message ahead of I’m a Celebrity 2018 launch

Screen Shot 2018-11-13 at 09.39.10

Who is James McVey? I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! 2018 profile

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more