Breaking Bad movie will reportedly be set after TV show and follow Jesse Pinkman

Yeah, b***h! Jesse Pinkman, sidekick to meth maestro Walter White, is reported to be the focus of the recently-announced Breaking Bad movie.

Advertisement

Although not confirmed, site Slashfilm report that the movie will be a be a sequel set after the events of the series, centring on Aaron Paul’s drug-dealing character after (spoilers ahoy!) escaping captivity from a meth-making gang of neo-Nazis at the end of the main show.

And, we’ve got to admit, this makes a lot of sense, especially as The Albuquerque Journal – the paper that first reported Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan is working on a film – said the movie “tracks the escape of a kidnapped man and his quest for freedom”. Sounds an awful lot like Jesse, right?

However, it’s unlikely he’ll find freedom easily. After all, when the TV series ended, Gilligan himself was sceptical Jesse could truly escape from the meth lab where he was imprisoned.

“The most likely thing, as negative as this sounds, is that they’re going to find this kid’s fingerprints all over this lab and they’re going to find him within a day or a week or a month,” he previously told GQ. “And he’s still going to be on the hook for the murder of two federal agents.”

But whatever his fate, Breaking Bad fans still have a major question about the film: will Bryan Cranston return to play Walter White/Heisenberg, a character who died at the end of the TV series?

The actor himself isn’t sure, telling The Dan Patrick Show: “I honestly have not even read the script. So I couldn’t tell you.”

He added: “I have not gotten the script. I have not read the script, so there’s a question of whether we’d even see Walter White in this movie! Think about that one.”

However, if you’re thinking that Cranston would take the opportunity to appear – whether in a flashback or simply as a corpse – then you’d be god damn right.

“If Vince Gilligan asked me to do it, sure, absolutely. He’s a genius. It’s a great story, and there’s a lot of people who felt that they wanted to see some sort of completion to some of these storylines that were left open,” he said.

“This idea, from what I was told, gets into at least a couple of the characters who were not completed as far as their journey.”

Advertisement

In other words, although Pinkman’s involvement looks positive, fans best tread lightly when speculating about Heisenberg’s return.