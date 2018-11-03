Richard Osman had supportive words for Bake Off winner Rahul and introverts everywhere on Extra Slice

Great British Bake Off winner Rahul Mandal was the guest of honour on this year’s final episode of Channel 4 spin-off show An Extra Slice, alongside presenter Jo Brand, GBBO co-host Noel Fielding, comedians Tom Allen and Joe Wilkinson and Pointless quizmaster Richard Osman.

Despite his eventual win, Rahul’s introverted nature and tendency towards self-doubt meant Bake Off was often a fraught experience for him. And even since he was crowned champion, he’s been the subject of a backlash from some viewers, suggesting that he had been ‘playing up’ to his supposed shyness and that there had been favouritism towards him from the judges.

But on Friday night, Osman was on hand with a supportive message for Rahul – who he called “a brilliant baker” – and for introverts everywhere.

“You know what,” said Osman. “In this country, and all round the world, we’ve got quite enough extroverts who aren’t shy and they mess everything up. And it’s lovely to see a shy introvert coming good and showing everybody what an introvert can do, so I was supporting you from day one – loved it!”

Rahul, looking rather dapper in a claret roll-neck and silk-lapelled jacket, seemed genuinely touched by Osman’s message – even if he does remain a man of few words…