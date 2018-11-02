Accessibility Links

Is Bradley Walsh getting his own ITV chat show?

Alongside his roles as Jodie Whittaker's Doctor Who sidekick and the host of The Chase, Walsh could be presenting a new talk show...

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 13:00:01 on 17/07/2018 - Programme Name: Doctor Who Series 11 - TX: n/a - Episode: July Preview (No. n/a) - Picture Shows: **Strictly Embargoed until 17/07/2018 13:00:01** Graham (BRADLEY WALSH) - (C) BBC / BBC Studios - Photographer: Henrik Knudsen

Doctor Who and The Chase star Bradley Walsh could be poised to launch his own prime time chat show.

It’s Showtime will reportedly feature celebrity guests, studio games and live music and will film its pilot in December, hoping to launch a full series on ITV next year.

“Bradley has well and truly cemented himself as a staple star on ITV. Producers thought that it was about time he got his own chat show,” a source told The Sun.

“It will be pretty similar to The Jonathan Ross Show with some games and live performances thrown in. It’s early days but if it goes down well it could be in the running to replace Saturday Night Takeaway as ITV’s top entertainment show.”

Talk about spinning plates: Walsh is currently starring as Jodie Whittaker’s companion in BBC1’s Doctor Who, and It’s Showtime would be his second programme on ITV alongside the channel’s quiz show The Chase.

ITV is yet to confirm the reports. Watch this space…

Doctor Who

News, photos, videos and full episode guide

