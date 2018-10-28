Who plays Robertson in Doctor Who series 11? Everything you need to know about Chris Noth

Doctor Who series 11 episode four introduces perhaps the series’ biggest guest star: Chris Noth, who plays a businessman and hotelier called Robertson.

Advertisement

“It’s amazing – not only do you get the call about Doctor Who, you also discover that Chris Noth’s in it!” episode co-star Shobna Gulati told RadioTimes.com about the casting coup.

“What can I say? Yes, he is brilliant. He’s fantastic, his character in this is excellent. It was just a really wonderful January 2018 for me.”

And if you’re not sure where you know Chris Noth from, well take your pick – because over the years, he’s cropped up in all sorts of prestige dramas to play many iconic roles.

Born in Madison, Wisconsin in 1954, Noth’s big break came when he joined the first series of smash hit legal drama Law & Order, where he played Detective Mike Logan from 1990 to 1995.

Noth would return to the role of Logan for the Law & Order movie Exiled and for spin-off series Law & Order: Criminal Intent, before finally leaving the character behind for good in 2008.

However, Noth gained even more fame when he was cast as Sex and the City’s “Big,” a long-running love interest for Sarah Jessica Parker’s lead character Carrie Bradshaw. He also returned for both Sex and the City movies in 2008 and 2010 respectively.

In 2009 Noth was cast as Peter Florrick, the husband of Julia Margulies’ Alicia Florrick, in popular legal drama The Good Wife. Noth’s character’s imprisonment for corruption kicks off the drama, and he appeared regularly throughout the series until it ended in 2016.

Over the years Noth has also appeared in Hill Street Blues, Cast Away, The Perfect Man, Titanic: Blood and Steel, Tyrant, Manhunt: Unabomber and Gone among many other movies and TV shows, and his casting in Doctor Who marks a rare UK acting job for the prolific star.

Advertisement

Doctor Who continues on BBC1 on Sundays