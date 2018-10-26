Emma Thompson to star in new BBC drama Years and Years

Emma Thompson will lead the star-studded cast of Russell T Davies’ new BBC1 series, Years and Years.

Jessica Hynes, Rory Kinnear, Ruth Madeley, T’Nia Miller, Anne Reid and Russell Tovey will also star in the drama charting the story of one family, beginning in 2019 and stretching 15 years into the future.

The six-part series follows the Lyons family as they try to cope in a modern Britain “rocked by unstable political, economic and technological advances”.

Oscar-winner Thompson will play an outspoken celebrity turned political figure named Vivienne Rook, whose contentious views polarise the country. Her rebellious nature and her sharp rise to the top leads the nation into an uncertain future.

Joining her is Kinnear, who will portray Stephen Lyons, a financial advisor and the family’s peacemaker, who is married to T’Nia Miller’s Celeste, an ambitious accountant.

Tovey stars as Stephen’s brother Daniel Lyons, a housing officer, and their sister Edith is played by Hynes – she has a secret life and is both radical and dangerous.

Their other sister Rosie, who is heavily pregnant, is played by Madeley, while Reid portrays the grandmother.

The drama is created by Russell T Davies, the former Doctor Who showrunner who earlier this year won plaudits for his political comedy drama A Very English Scandal.

Davies praised casting director Andy Pryor for assembling the talented cast.

“This is a dream cast, put together by Andy Pryor, the man who found Jodie Whittaker to be Doctor Who. I’m very lucky, and very excited to start filming,” he said.

Years and Years is produced by RED Production Company, who also worked with Davies on previous dramas including Cucumber and Queer as Folk.

The drama is a coproduction with the BBC, HBO in the United States and French broadcaster Canal+. Filming on the series begins in Manchester this week (26th October).