Who’s on Celebrity Gogglebox? Meet the stars taking part in Stand Up To Cancer 2018

Celebrity Gogglebox is returning in aid of Stand Up To Cancer, and once again we’re invited inside celebrities’ sitting rooms for a cuppa, a cheeky digestive biscuit and — of course — a spot of telly.

In previous years Miranda Hart, Naomi Campbell, Noel Gallagher, Nick Frost, Ed Sheeran, Liam Gallagher, Jeremy Corbyn and Boy George have all become Gogglebox families for the night.

So who’ll be sitting down on the sofa this year? Scroll down to meet the celebrities taking part in this year’s Celebrity Gogglebox.

Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson

One Direction stars Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson are on the sofa in aid of Stand Up to Cancer this Friday.

The pair first found fame on The X Factor as part of the boy band One Direction, later reaching chart topping success and accumulating a legion of fans across the globe. Louis is also now a judge on the current series of The X Factor.

Louis Tomlinson said, “At a time when this awful disease affects more of us than ever before, we have to pull together to make a difference. I’m delighted to join Liam as Stand Up To Cancer Goggleboxers this year, and hope we can help raise as much money and awareness as possible for the campaign.”

Liam Payne added, “Louis and I are honoured to be a part of this year’s Stand Up To Cancer campaign. We hope we can help raise much needed funds for such an incredible cause.”

Dele Alli and Eric Dier

England and Tottenham Hotspur stars Dele Alli and Eric Dier are also on Celebrity Gogglebox this year.

The pair helped lead England to the World Cup semi-finals earlier this year, and the fact that they’re also Spurs teammates means they clearly have enough downtime for a bit of quality binge watching.

Dele Alli said, “Eric and I were really pleased to be asked to join the Gogglebox families. We wanted to lend our support and help raise awareness for the great work of Stand Up to Cancer.”

Eric Dier added, “The work carried out by the Stand Up To Cancer campaign is amazing and Dele and I are really pleased to be able to play our part. We love Gogglebox so it’s going to be quite surreal to see us on the show.”

Abbey Clancy and Peter Crouch

Strictly star Abbey Clancy and her husband, footballer Peter Crouch, are joined by Peter’s Dad Geoff on the Channel 4 celebrity special.

Stoke City footballer Peter Crouch — known for his celebratory robot dance — and his model and TV presenter wife Abbey Clancy are joining the Gogglebox family along with Abbey’s dad, Geoff.

The couple said, “We are such huge fans of Gogglebox so being able to take part in it together is amazing, especially when it’s for such a brilliant cause. The work being done by the Stand Up To Cancer campaign is phenomenal and we are thrilled to be able to play our part.”

Danny and Dani Dyer

EastEnders actor Danny Dyer and his daughter, Love Island winner Dani Dyer, are teaming up for this year’s Celebrity Gogglebox.

Will they be watching events unfurl in Albert Square? If only Dani’s Love Island boyfriend Jack Fincham were joining them…

Danny Dyer said, “Dani and I had such a laugh filming Gogglebox and hope we can raise bucket loads of money for Stand Up To Cancer as it’s such a wonderful cause. Cancer is affecting too many of us and we need to pull together and put a stop to it.”

Dani Dyer added, “I absolutely love Gogglebox and couldn’t be more excited to be on it with my dad. I’m just hoping we don’t have to watch any of the antiques programmes he’s always watching… but I guess as it’s for Stand Up To Cancer, which is such an amazing cause, I can let it slide!”

Stand Up To Cancer airs on Friday 26th October on Channel 4 from 7pm