When is The Great British Bake Off 2018 back on TV?

The Great British Bake Off continues with a brand new batch of bakers for 2018.

Advertisement

Here’s everything we know about GBBO’s return to Channel 4, the ninth series of the tastiest show on telly.

Join us every Wednesday at 11am on the Radio Times YouTube Channel for a LIVE Bake Off recap and chat

When is The Great British Bake Off 2018 on TV?

The Great British Bake Off continues every Tuesday at 8pm on Channel 4.

Is there a trailer for GBBO 2018?

Oh yes. And it’s pretty similar to Channel 4’s first foray into a Bake Off trailer last year, continuing the theme of slightly unnerving singing baked goods. C4 released this first delicious teaser on Thursday 2nd August. The trailer only says that the series is ‘coming soon’, but its arrival means we can expect a return to the tent of dreams any day now.

Let the baking season commence.

The Great British Bake Off.

Coming soon. #GBBO pic.twitter.com/RjQGdG69JB — Channel 4 (@Channel4) August 2, 2018

There’s also a nice little GIF of four chairs each with Sandi, Paul, Prue and Noel’s names appearing on the back that the official Bake Off Twitter account has revealed:

The Great British Bake Off. Coming soon to a screen near you. #GBBO pic.twitter.com/cjwM5LGAvV — British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) August 2, 2018

Who are the GBBO bakers for 2018?

The class of 2018 have been REVEALED – and they include a banker, a blood courier and a DJ.

Click here to find out more about the 12 confirmed contestants for series nine of GBBO.

Who are the judges on Bake Off?

Show original Paul Hollywood is again returning to the tent alongside last year’s newbie Prue Leith.

Although this picture, posted on Paul’s Instagram account, doesn’t explicitly say they were filming together on this day, we’re assuming that delicious-looking fig and blackberry tart-type-thing that’s sneaked into the foreground is something GBBO-related.

Who are the Bake Off presenters?

Comedy duo Sandi Toksvig and Noel Fielding are again returning to the Bake Off tent to host this series of Bake Off.

When is GBBO filmed?

All episodes of The Great British Bake Off are recorded far in advance. Even the final isn’t broadcast live, meaning that slip-ups like Prue’s now-infamous gaffe are always a danger…

Every April, the tent is erected for 10 weeks, with each episode filmed over the course of a weekend. The contestants stay at nearby hotels, arriving at 9am on a Saturday morning and returning to their day jobs during the week.

Filming in 2018, however, proved to be rather tricky owing to the summer’s heatwave. As Prue and Paul told Radio Times, the temperatures played havoc with the bakes…

Where is The Great British Bake Off filmed?

Since 2014, Bake Off has been filmed in Berkshire, with the tent pitched in the grounds of Welford Park in Newbury. You can find out more about where GBBO is filmed here.

When is The Great British Bake Off 2018 final?

With 10 episodes being the norm for GBBO, a late August start for Bake Off means that the final of The Great British Bake Off should air around late October. As ever, as soon as we know for sure when series 9 will have its grand finale, we’ll let you know right here.

Who won Bake Off last year?

Sophie Faldo was Great British Bake Off champion 2017, followed by runners-up Kate Lyon and Steven Carter-Bailey.

Is The Great British Bake Off: An Extra Slice returning?

There hasn’t been official word as to whether Jo Brand will be back with the Channel 4 companion show. however it looks like we can expect the spin-off to return along with GBBO.

Advertisement

The Great British Bake Off will return to Channel 4 later this year