Radio 1 DJ Greg James creates perfect Bradley Walsh Doctor Who-The Chase mashup

Well, Graham does ask enough questions to be a quiz master...

Bradley Walsh fans are being treated to plenty of the presenter and actor on Sunday nights, with Walsh starring as a companion on Doctor Who and hosting celebrity editions of The Chase. But there’s just one problem: the ITV and BBC shows are on at the same time.

Fortunately, there is a way of catching both shows simultaneously. Well, sort of. Radio 1 DJ Greg James has just released the perfect mash-up video, adding Chase sound effects and graphics to the many many clips of Walsh’s Who character Graham asking questions.

Unfortunately, the mashup doesn’t feature any of the chasers – we’re sure The Beast would be a match for even the Daleks.

As previously reported by RadioTimes.com, ITV and the BBC initially co-operated to allow Walsh to film both Doctor Who and new episodes of The Chase.

“I let all the producers at ITV and the BBC do all the plate-spinning, and they sort out the dates,” he said.

“They’re fantastic – my thanks to both ITV and BBC for letting me do these jobs concurrently.”

Doctor Who continues 7pm Sunday, BBC1

