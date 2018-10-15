Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Doctor Who fans are absolutely smitten with this new Tardis feature

Doctor Who fans are absolutely smitten with this new Tardis feature

Jodie Whittaker's new Tardis design includes the perfect machine for the hungry time traveller: a custard cream dispenser

BBC, TL

Doctor Who has finally revealed the new Tardis design for series 11, and one feature in particular has caught viewers’ eye: a custard cream dispenser.

Advertisement

Jodie Whittaker’s Tardis finally materialised on screen in episode two. While fans were impressed with the steampunk interior and new control panels, the special biscuit delivery system proved particularly popular.

As the Thirteenth Doctor explored the new interior, she came across a pedal that shot out a snack at hand height.

Obviously, for many this was the highlight of the episode…

Now everyone wants their very own custard cream contraption…

Many fans noted Whittaker’s character isn’t the only version of the Doctor partial to a biscuit.

If the custard creams weren’t enough to get excited about, Radio Times has been given an exclusive behind-the-scenes tour of the new Tardis, including interviews with the cast, designer Arwel Wyn Jones and all sorts of juicy secrets from the set.

You can pick up the new issue from Tuesday 16th October.

Week 43 Cover no bar code (2)
Advertisement

Doctor Who continues on BBC1 on Sundays

Sign up for the free RadioTimes.com newsletter

Tags

All about Doctor Who

BBC, TL
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 00:00:01 on 20/09/2018 - Programme Name: Doctor Who Series 11 - TX: n/a - Episode: n/a (No. 2) - Picture Shows: **General Release Ep 2** *Strictly Embargoed until 20/09/2018 00:00:01** The Doctor (JODIE WHITTAKER), Graham (BRADLEY WALSH) - (C) BBC / BBC Studios - Photographer: Simon Ridgway

Doctor Who: The Ghost Monument review: “a clearly told adventure, realised with pace and panache”

BBC, TL

Doctor Who fans are absolutely smitten with this new Tardis feature

Rosa rosa rosa

New details of Doctor Who’s Rosa Parks episode have been revealed

Tardis tweets

Doctor Who fans are already in love with the new Tardis

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more