Doctor Who fans are absolutely smitten with this new Tardis feature

Doctor Who has finally revealed the new Tardis design for series 11, and one feature in particular has caught viewers’ eye: a custard cream dispenser.

Jodie Whittaker’s Tardis finally materialised on screen in episode two. While fans were impressed with the steampunk interior and new control panels, the special biscuit delivery system proved particularly popular.

As the Thirteenth Doctor explored the new interior, she came across a pedal that shot out a snack at hand height.

Obviously, for many this was the highlight of the episode…

OH MY THE TARDIS HAS A CUSTARD CREAM DISPENSER #DoctorWho pic.twitter.com/Theg2FVhHf — Toby Earle Toby Earle Toby Earle Toby Earle Toby E (@TobyonTV) October 14, 2018

HER LITTLE FACE WHEN SHE REALISES THE TARDIS HAS A CUSTARD CREAM DISPENSER AND SHE CAN EAT THEM WHENEVER SHE WANTS. I LOVE HER SO MUCH. S O M U C H. #doctorwho pic.twitter.com/ivJN1QH2qQ — spooky em 🦇 (@whittakerwnders) October 14, 2018

Tardis now has custard cream dispensers. How far we have come!!!!! I can't gather my emotions.😭😭😭 #DoctorWho pic.twitter.com/A7C6ft3k6M — 🎃The 13th Doctor🎃 (@MDAadya) October 14, 2018

Now everyone wants their very own custard cream contraption…

Loving the new look for the TARDIS and I desperately want a custard cream dispenser for myself #DoctorWho — Alex Paget (@AlexPaget12) October 14, 2018

Many fans noted Whittaker’s character isn’t the only version of the Doctor partial to a biscuit.

The moment you have a brainwave for the future – Custard Cream Dispenser 👌 Who needs Jammy Dodgers anyway? #DoctorWho⁠ ⁠#custardcreams pic.twitter.com/UR2JmRhgNn — keatsmeister (@keatsmeister) October 14, 2018

If the custard creams weren’t enough to get excited about, Radio Times has been given an exclusive behind-the-scenes tour of the new Tardis, including interviews with the cast, designer Arwel Wyn Jones and all sorts of juicy secrets from the set.

You can pick up the new issue from Tuesday 16th October.

Doctor Who continues on BBC1 on Sundays