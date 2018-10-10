Strictly Come Dancing includes Seann Walsh and Katya Jones in list of dances this weekend

Accessibility Links

The pair have been included in the list of dances expected to be performed on Strictly this Saturday, but It Takes Two has made no mention of their kiss controversy

Seann Walsh, Katya Jones, Strictly (BBC, EH)

Amid the controversy surrounding the kiss shared between Seann Walsh and professional dance partner Katya Jones, there’s one thing Strictly Come Dancing fans need to know: will the pair dance this weekend?

Advertisement

It now appears that the pair are expected to continue their Strictly journey, after the BBC released a list of songs and dances viewers can expect on this weekend’s show.

Walsh and Jones are included, with the pair set to perform a Charleston to Bills by Lunchmoney Lewis.

Both Walsh and Jones issued apologies on social media after they were photographed kissing while outside a London pub last week.

Jones, who is married to Strictly choreographer and dancer Neil Jones, wrote on Twitter that she was “so sorry for any offence or hurt” her actions may have caused.

Walsh’s former girlfriend Rebecca Humphries meanwhile released an extraordinary open letter in which she accused the comedian of calling her a “psycho” when she questioned his “inappropriate, hurtful behaviour”.

Strictly and the BBC have remained tight-lipped about the issue, however, with Strictly spin-off It Takes Two not mentioning either the kiss or the pair’s subsequent comments.

Rounding up the performances of last week with former Strictly professional Joanne Clifton, host Zoe Ball only spoke about the pair’s Matrix-themed Paso Doble.

While Clifton launched into complimented the “amazing” dance and Walsh’s “strong lines”, viewers took to Twitter to comment on the “elephant in the room”.

Advertisement

Strictly Come Dancing is on Saturday at 6:40pm, BBC1

Seann Walsh, Katya Jones, Strictly (BBC, EH)
