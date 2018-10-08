Accessibility Links

Young girls and boys LOVED Jodie Whittaker’s Doctor Who debut

Parents have been posting their kids' adorable reactions to the thirteenth Time Lord

Jodie Whittaker in Doctor Who: The Woman who fell to Earth (BBC, HF)

Jodie Whittaker’s Doctor debuted on Sunday night, and parents felt moved to share their children’s reactions to the first ever female incarnation of the Time Lord.

Suffice it to say, kids absolutely love the Thirteenth Doctor.

One user posted an image of her two young daughters watching the show, alongside a caption thanking Whittaker and showrunner Chris Chibnall.

“Thank you @BBC and most especially thank you Jodie Whittaker and Chris Chibnall! Here is my enraptured daughters falling in love with the new Doctor! Thank you from remembering representation matters!”

Another viewer thanked Jamie Childs, who directed Whittaker’s first full outing as the Doctor in The Woman Who Fell to Earth.

“Seeing the look on my 9yr old science-geek daughter’s face as she watched a highly intelligent woman science the bejeepers out of a load of random stuff to make a sonic screwdriver to save the world with was EVERYTHING,” the Twitter user wrote. “A million thank yous.”

Yes, one episode in and Whittaker’s Doctor is already proving pretty inspirational tote critics who really matter…

So much so, that some parents even found they had a little something in their eye…

