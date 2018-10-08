Young girls and boys LOVED Jodie Whittaker’s Doctor Who debut

Jodie Whittaker’s Doctor debuted on Sunday night, and parents felt moved to share their children’s reactions to the first ever female incarnation of the Time Lord.

Suffice it to say, kids absolutely love the Thirteenth Doctor.

One user posted an image of her two young daughters watching the show, alongside a caption thanking Whittaker and showrunner Chris Chibnall.

“Thank you @BBC and most especially thank you Jodie Whittaker and Chris Chibnall! Here is my enraptured daughters falling in love with the new Doctor! Thank you from remembering representation matters!”

Another viewer thanked Jamie Childs, who directed Whittaker’s first full outing as the Doctor in The Woman Who Fell to Earth.

“Seeing the look on my 9yr old science-geek daughter’s face as she watched a highly intelligent woman science the bejeepers out of a load of random stuff to make a sonic screwdriver to save the world with was EVERYTHING,” the Twitter user wrote. “A million thank yous.”

I’m watching #DoctorWho with my 2 year old daughter and she is so transfixed by it all is amazing 😭 so far it’s an amazing episode and introduction to the #13thDoctor — 🎃Tom McSpooooky🎃 (@TomMcNultyPoet) October 7, 2018

Yes, one episode in and Whittaker’s Doctor is already proving pretty inspirational tote critics who really matter…

My 7 year old son, Joe, was so inspired by the new Doctor that he had to draw the episode straight away! Whole family loved it! Bravo! #DoctorWho pic.twitter.com/VByX7wOHsD — Jon Meek (@JonMeek4) October 7, 2018

#DoctorWho has just finished and our daughter immediately said “I know who I want to be for Halloween! The Doctor!” And that’s what it’s all about! — Lady Cranium 🍁 (@LadyCranium) October 7, 2018

Sat down with my 7yr old daughters to see a new #DoctorWho with a diverse cast 😃. Girls couldn't believe it when I told them that the 1st 12 Doctors were men. Needless to say they are now massive fans. It might only be a TV show, but these things matter & these things are lovely — Fiona Kenny 🎃👻 (@FionaKenny1) October 7, 2018

#DoctorWho was just WOW. To think people refused to watch it because of a female actor. My daughter was enthralled to see a female doctor. When infact @jodiewhittakcr is most probably one of the finest actors to portray the role. We cant wait for next week. — Pumpkin King 🎃 (@Markyd83) October 7, 2018

So much so, that some parents even found they had a little something in their eye…