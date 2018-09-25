Why is Prue Leith not on The Great British Bake Off tonight?

Pray for the bakers – because in Spice Week, The Great British Bake Off contestants are at the mercy of Paul Hollywood, who has been left to judge the showstopper challenge all alone.

Hollywood’s co-judge Prue Leith missed the second day of filming in week five, and is therefore absent from the latter half of the episode.

That means that the bakers are left with “bad cop bad cop”, as Noel Fielding puts it.

Prue isn’t present to taste the bakers’ spiced biscuit chandeliers in the showstopper round because she’s “a bit under the weather” according to Paul, so he is “flying solo” for the end of the episode.

This means Paul will be the sole decider of which two bakers leave the tent in Spice Week’s double elimination. Poor sods.

But will Prue return to the tent for Pastry Week? We certainly hope so: RadioTimes.com has contacted Channel 4 for comment.

This isn’t the first time this series that illness has struck the tent: contestant Terry missed the whole of last week’s episode due to illness, but recovered in time to return for this week’s episode. His absence last week is the reason behind Spice Week’s double elimination.

Who knew that the Bake Off tent was such a breeding ground for bad bugs? Hopefully Prue will be well enough to return next week: we miss good cop and we’re sure the bakers do too.

The Great British Bake Off airs at 8pm on Tuesdays on Channel 4