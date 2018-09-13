Accessibility Links

Love Island’s Amber Davies and Louise Redknapp to star in Dolly Parton’s 9 to 5 musical in the UK

The reality star and former Strictly finalist will appear on stage with Brian Conley

Former Eternal member and Strictly finalist Louise Redknapp is set to star in Dolly Parton’s 9 to 5 Musical – alongside Love Island’s Amber Davies.

Yes, really. Turns out that prior to winning the ITV2 reality show with now-ex Kem Cetinay, Davies studied musical theatre and even gained a diploma from Urdang Academy.

Although Davies was offered a spot in Hairspray prior to her Love Island stint, 9 to 5 will mark her West End debut.

Davies and Redknapp – who featured in stage show Cabaret with Will Young last year – will be joined by stage actress Natalie McQueen and comedian Brian Conley.

And in case you’re wondering what they’ll look like on stage, the four appeared in a short trailer featuring Parton herself. But prepare yourself before watching: it features some seriously cheesy singing on London streets and some unconvincing dubbing.

The 9 to 5 musical is based on the 1980 film of the same name, in which three office workmates team up to try and overcome their sexist and egotistical boss. It was originally produced on Broadway in 2009 and features the songs 9 to 5, Backwoods Barbie and Get Out and Stay Out.

9 to 5 The Musical will run at the Savoy Theatre from 28th January to 31st August 2019. You can get tickets here.

