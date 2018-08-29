Remember when Dec predicted Holly Willoughby would replace Ant on last year’s I’m a Celebrity?

So Holly Willoughby is replacing Ant McPartlin as Declan Donnelly’s co-host on this year’s series of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

Now where have we heard that before? Yes, there were rumours last week that the This Morning presenter could step into the breach but, no, there was something else… Yes, it was this…

Holly Willoughby joining Dec to host I'm A Celebrity this year Flashback to last year when they joked about Holly presenting instead of Ant🤔 pic.twitter.com/RFd0sKOT4B — Dom Stirling (@domstirling12) August 29, 2018

Dec actually joked about it on last year’s I’m a Celeb after Ant’s appearance on the show had been hanging in the balance (hat tip to TV producer and Twitter using Dom Stirling for digging the clip out).

How does the saying go? Many a true word spoken in jest…