CBB viewers brand Jermaine Pennant the “ultimate snake”

Fans have called out the married footballer for trying to pass off his flirting with Chloe Ayling as "banter"

Jermaine Pennant may have avoided eviction on Tuesday night, but the footballer is earning no fans outside of the house.

Advertisement

In fact, viewers have branded Pennant the “ultimate snake” after he spent days flirting and sharing a bed with model Chloe Ayling – despite having a wife of three years at home.

Jermaine you absolute snake ! #CBBUK — Claire Slater (@marisatoo) August 28, 2018

And viewers were made angrier when Jermaine said notes that he slipped to Chloe – which the model revealed said “I like you” from “day one” – were only “banter”.

#cbbuk

Can someone give me the definition of Banter — izzy (@Izzy_7390) August 28, 2018

Writing a SECRET note to a girl saying “i like you” is banter? Nope! Jermaine led her on #cbb #cbbuk — Kimberley😇💜💛❤️💙🖤 (@Kimbles848) August 28, 2018

The twist should be sending Jermaines wife into the house 2 slap divorce papers in his face and saying hows that for banter! #cbb #cbbuk — Sandy Penny (@SjPenny2) August 28, 2018

However, despite appearing to enjoy Jermaine’s affections inside the house, Chloe turned on him after she became the second housemate evicted.

During her exit interview, the model was left shocked after Emma Willis revealed Jermaine was married to model Alice Goodwin and did not simply have a girlfriend, as Chloe claimed to believe.

“Just before I left he asked me to play it down and we’ll talk on the outside… To be married then go and crack on with someone on TV with your wife watching is disgusting,” Chloe said. “I just want to apologise for doing that, but I had to accept what he told me and that’s all I could really do.”

Some thought Chloe was still in the wrong for trying to get with a man who she knew had a partner…

No sympathy for Chloe, married or not she knew he had a 'partner'. He is still attached and the other half is watching…which she knew. Engaging in flirtation with anyone who you know is attached is wrong. She knew. They're both vile. #CBBUK — Donna (@DPC123) August 28, 2018

…but most couldn’t help feeling sorry for her after seeing her reaction to the news…

Damn this exit interview for Chloe was very hard to watch. You know her heart sank to her feet seeing that clip 😔 #cbb #cbbuk — Its Chrisney Bitch! (@CBenz88) August 28, 2018

What a show! Going to be difficult to top this one. Feel sorry for Chloe and the public shouldn't hate on her – Jermaine led her on! #cbb #CBBUK — Amanda (@ajt1971) August 28, 2018

Omg Jermaine is literally the biggest player ever he's totally led Chloe on yet it's always the girl that's portrayed as the maneater how did he actually think he wouldn't get caught out is beyond me god help his poor wife #CBB #CBBUK — Aisling Prendergast (@Aislingp93) August 28, 2018

I’ve changed my opinion about #Chloe. She’s a sweet girl albeit reserved. Jermaine played her from the start & disrespected his wife in the process. He embodies everything that’s negative about footballers #CBB #CBBUK — Sal (@LandOfThePures) August 28, 2018

However, it looks like Chloe might have a chance to confront Jermaine about his marriage very soon – let’s just say that if he’s not immune for the next eviction, the public might not be voting to save him…

So….. Jermaine is married and trying it on with Chloe via rulebreaking and writing messages….. and I thought nasty nick was bad! Well! It’s taken 18 years for #jermainethejackass to make an appearance and take the crown! #CBBUK #CBB #CBBBOTS — 🏳️‍🌈VIC🏳️‍🌈 (@Vicaris66) August 29, 2018

Seeing thousands of people on Twitter united in their disgust for Jermaine restores my faith in humanity. #cbb #cbbuk Get him out. — єωαη (@EwanCulwich) August 29, 2018

Honestly hoped @EmmaWillis drags Jermaine when he’s evicted. Cannot believe is trying to blame it on Chloe or “banter” #CBBUK — Ell Dickenson (@Elldickensonx) August 28, 2018

Advertisement

Celebrity Big Brother continues at 9pm tonight on Channel 5