Celebrity MasterChef: who are the contestants competing in heat one?

Keith Allen, Michelle Ackerley, Martin Bayfield, Josh Cuthbert and Carol Decker are hoping to impress John Torode and Gregg Wallace

Celebrity Masterchef has returned, with five celebrities cooking up (hopefully) sumptuous dishes for judges Greg Wallace and John Torode in this first heat.

The celebs will take on three challenges, from creating dishes from a set list of ingredients (including prawns, cabbages and pears) to cooking in a restaurant kitchen, before one contestant is eliminated from the contest.

Read on to find out who’ll be competing in the first heat of Celebrity Masterchef on Thursday 23rd August at 8pm on BBC1, before the remaining four will pair off to compete again on Friday 24th August at 8.30pm.

Keith Allen

Who is Keith Allen?

Keith Allen, father to singer Lily Allen and Game of Thrones’ star Alfie Allen, is an actor, presenter and musician, with his roles in films like Danny Boyle’s Trainspotting and Shallow Grave.

Michelle Ackerley

Who is Michelle Ackerley?

Michelle Ackerley is a TV presenter and journalist, best known for her work on shows like Watchdog and The One Show.

Martin Bayfield

Who is Martin Bayfield?

You might not immediately recognise him, but former rugby union player and actor Martin Bayfield was a fixture in most British kids’ childhoods, starring as Hagrid’s body (due to his ‘giant’ stature of 6 ft 10) and Hagrid actor Robbie Coltrane’s stuntman in all of the Harry Potter films.

Josh Cuthbert

Who is Josh Cuthbert?

Josh Cutherbert is a musician who made his name as a member of the English boy band Union J.

Carol Decker

Who is Carol Decker?

Musician Carol Decker was lead vocalist for the band T’Pau, which enjoyed international success in the late 1980s.