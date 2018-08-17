Stormy Daniels to make surprise appearance on Loose Women

The adult film star will appear on the panel show and ITV promises she'll reveal why she isn't appearing onCelebrity Big Brother

Stormy Daniels is making a surprise appearance on ITV’s Loose Women just hours after reportedly pulling out of Celebrity Big Brother at the last minute on Thursday night.

Celebrity Big Brother fans who tuned in to the 2018 launch show were puzzled to see that the adult film star was NOT one of the contestants entering the house, despite Stormy (real name Stephanie Clifford) having been heavily rumoured to appear on the show.

Stormy claims to have slept with Donald Trump in 2006 – an account the US president and his legal team have persistently denied.

Viewers were especially confused about her absence from CBB because of the political theme to the launch night, which saw contestant Kirstie Alley named as the first “President” of the house in front of a mocked up version of the White House.

Several outlets, including The Sun, reported that Stormy pulled out of CBB at the eleventh hour and got on a plane back to the USA, alas Stormy is clearly very much on British soil as she is currently in the Loose Women studios at ITV.

We’ll have to wait to see what Stormy has to say about her CBB experience as she’s expected on the show after 1pm…