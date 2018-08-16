Accessibility Links

Game of Thrones' Nikolaj Coster-Waldau says 'all the pieces fit' in series finale

Game of Thrones’ Nikolaj Coster-Waldau says ‘all the pieces fit’ in series finale

The Jaime Lannister star also promised some "shocking and surprising" moments in the fantasy drama's final season

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as Jaime Lannister (HBO, Sky pics, TL)

With Bran’s time-travelling abilities, Cersei’s pregnancy, Arya’s kill list, Melisandre’s travels to Volantis, the impending arrival of the Golden Company, a possible Cleganebowl and the White Walker invasion threatening to wipe out all of Westeros, Game of Thrones season eight has a lot to wrap up.

However, we can still expect a coherent ending. That’s according to Jaime Lannister actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, who recently promised “all the pieces fit” in the show’s final episode.

“I read it, and I wrote [creators] Dan [DB Weiss] and David [Benioff] and said I don’t think they could have done a better job,” he told The Wrap about the upcoming series.

“I mean, when I read it — I’ve spent so many years working on this and been guessing and trying to figure out how this will end — and when I read it, some of the parts of it I’d get, and other parts of it were just completely shocking and surprising.

“And it wasn’t, there were none of those horrible — you know shows where it’s a murder mystery and at the very last minute you find out it doesn’t make sense? But here all the pieces fit into this massive jigsaw puzzle.”

Coster-Waldau also opened up about his character’s relationship with sister/lover Cersei, who Jaime discovered was planning to betray Daenerys and Jon Snow at the end of season seven.

“I think he sees her for a second the way the rest of the world sees her,” he explained. “And it shocked him and also the fact for a second she seemed as if she was ready to have the Mountain kill him — I think it broke his heart,”

He added: “His whole life has been about, ‘How can I accommodate my sister? How can I navigate this world so I can be close to her, so I can protect her?’

“And then the last couple of years, she’s been in constant danger. I mean, he’s tried his best, and he thought, I think, in season seven he finally had her complete trust and the fact that she revealed she’d made quite different plans when [Euron] Greyjoy, that Qyburn [the shifty former master] is now her closest ally. I think it shocked him.”

So, what’s in store for Jaime in season eight? Unsurprisingly he was tight-lipped about specific details in future episodes, but if all the pieces really fit then we could see the two Lannisters reunite.

And that’ll probably be tear-jerking, bloody and absolutely heartbreaking. Basically, downright fantastic TV.

