Cheryl, Matthew Morrison and Oti Mabuse confirmed to judge BBC’s The Greatest Dancer

The new BBC1 entertainment dance show, from Simon Cowell's production company, confirms its panel of judges

Cheryl, Glee’s Matthew Morrison and Strictly Come Dancing professional Oti Mabuse have all been confirmed as the panel of judges for The Greatest Dancer.

Called ‘Dance Captains’, the trio will join previously confirmed presenters Alesha Dixon and Jordan Banjo for the Simon Cowell entertainment show, which is set to debut on BBC1 next year.

Cheryl, Morrison and Mabuse had all previously been involved in filming the series’ pilot.

Speaking about joining the show, Cheryl said: “I’m so excited to be part of The Greatest Dancer. I’m looking for acts with real passion, who are going to push boundaries and give it their all, no matter what challenges are thrown at them.

“From my own dance background, I know the dedication and commitment dancing takes, I can’t wait to get started.”

Morrison, meanwhile, added: “This is such a powerful moment for me. It’s wonderful to continue bringing music and dance into peoples’ lives like we did on Glee.

“Dance is a safe haven that allows us to communicate where words cannot. It’s an expression of love and empowerment, driven by all the emotions that make us human. I love being exposed to people who are pursuing art, and expression, and I look forward to being a moving force for good on their journey.

“As a Dance Captain, my sincere hope is that I can uplift and encourage all the dancers here to reach their greatness.”

Mabuse, meanwhile, added: “I’m looking forward to finding a dancer who can elicit emotion from the audience, I know how it feels to be on the other side and to be judged and critiqued for your dance or choreography.

“I’m looking forward to being able to find amazing new talent and help them unlock their greatest potential to become the best dancers they can be, and win the competition. I can’t explain how excited I am to be a part of this show.”

The Greatest Dancer will be coming to BBC1 in 2019, although a specific air date has yet to be confirmed.

The smart thinking would be that the show will debut in January, as that’s traditionally a time when the BBC struggles with its Saturday night entertainment offering (if, indeed, The Greatest Dancer is going to air on Saturdays).

