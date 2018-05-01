After 14 years of making entertainment programmes for ITV, this is the first time that Simon Cowell is partnering up with the BBC.

Produced by Syco Entertainment, the dance competition will see the UK’s best performers from all genres of dance competing over eight hour-long episodes in order to be named the Greatest Dancer.

Syco makes both Britain’s Got Talent and The X Factor for ITV, and have previously produced Red or Black? and Food Glorious Food for the channel.

Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer Oti Mabuse (Getty)

Kate Phillips, Controller of Entertainment Commissioning for the BBC, said, "With the continued success of Strictly Come Dancing, the BBC is undoubtedly the home of dance.

"By launching The Greatest Dancer we want to give the vast array of dance talent across the UK the chance to shine. I can’t wait to work with Syco and Thames to uncover the talent out there and let our audience critique and celebrate the nation’s unsung dance heroes."

A pilot for The Greatest Dancer was filmed earlier this year, with tabloid reports suggesting that former X Factor judge Cheryl was on board in some capacity, with Britain’s Got Talent judge and former Strictly Come Dancing winner Alesha Dixon co-hosting the show with Diversity star Jordan Banjo.

Glee star Matthew Morrison and Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer Oti Mabuse have also reportedly been earmarked for the show.