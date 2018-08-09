Accessibility Links

Tess and Claudia share first behind-the-scenes pictures from Strictly 2018 and tease FULL line-up

The presenters are gearing up for series 16 of the hit BBC1 dance show

Strictly Come Dancing presenters Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly

Strictly Come Dancing presenter Tess Daly has taken to Instagram to reveal how excited she and Claudia Winkleman are to be getting back at work.

In a series of snaps, the pair looked like they were having a real laugh as they posed up a storm during a photoshoot – and revealed they know the identity of all 15 celebrities confirmed for Strictly 2018.

Tess captioned the post: “Got to snuggle up to this one today @amiclaudiawinkleman 😍So excited for our first day back to work @bbcstrictly PLUS we found out the new celeb cast for STRICTLY 2018! Can’t wait to share it with you…!#strictly

Also on Instagram, Claudia said that once the pair knew the identity of the celebs she would be letting us all know. And then, strangely enough, she definitely didn’t reveal anything…

RadioTimes.com recently revealed that all of the celebrities had signed on the dotted line and confirmed themselves for this year’s series, with the first celebrity reveal imminent.

These are just some of the celebs who are being linked to this series, including Winter Olympics star Lizzie Yarnold and Radio DJ Vick Hope.

Although there hasn’t been an official announcement from the BBC, Craig Revel Horwood, Bruno Tonioli, Darcey Bussell and last year’s new Head Judge Shirley Ballas all look set to reprise their seats on the panel this year.

Strictly Come Dancing will return to BBC1 in the autumn

