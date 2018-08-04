Accessibility Links

Home
News
TV
Mark Gatiss shuts down Sherlock series 5 rumours

Mark Gatiss shuts down Sherlock series 5 rumours

The star has called the recent chatter about a new season "utter nonsense"

Getty, TL

Mark Gatiss has dismissed rumours that production on Sherlock series 5 is set to get underway soon.

Advertisement

Last week, the owner of Bloomsbury’s Speedy’s Café – a regular fixture in the series as part of the fictional location for the detective’s Baker Street flat – told Time Out that he had “heard they’ll be coming back for a fifth season”, leading many to speculate that the show would be returning sooner than Gatiss, who writes on the show and stars as Sherlock’s brother Mycroft – and showrunner Steven Moffat had let on.

But Gatiss was quick to quell the rumour, calling it “utter nonsense” in a tweet posted on Friday night. Check it out below.

The duo have confirmed that a new series probably will happen at some point several times over the last few months, but with an already hectic schedule – Moffat has a new HBO series in the works, and is writing a series about Dracula with Gatiss – it looks like it could be some time before it hits our screens.

“Nobody has ever closed the door on Sherlock – we just say the same thing all the time and it gets quoted different ways,” Moffat told RadioTimes.com earlier this year.

“We haven’t got an immediate plan, but I would remain surprised, given the collective enthusiasm we have for it, if we didn’t do it again.”

Advertisement

“When, I don’t know,” he continued. “I think maybe the time for a longer gap is upon us, I don’t know. A longer gap? They’re always long gaps!”

Sign up for the free RadioTimes.com newsletter

Tags

All about Sherlock

Getty, TL
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Matt Smith and Claire Foy as Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth in The Crown season 2 (Netflix, JG)

Find your favourite The best TV series to watch on Netflix right now

sherlock-woman-cumberbatch

This piece of evidence suggests Sherlock could be coming back to TV sooner than we thought

Like Father

UPDATED DAILY The best new movies and TV shows on Netflix

Marvel, DIsney, TL

Watch Benedict Cumberbatch fluff his lines in the Avengers: Infinity War bonus features trailer

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more