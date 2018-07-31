Accessibility Links

Derry Girls claims Radio Times Comedy Champion title after epic battle with Inside No 9

Fans of the Channel 4 and BBC comedies came out for an incredible final showdown

Derry Girls Channel 4

Lisa McGee’s Channel 4 comedy Derry Girls claimed the Radio Times Comedy Champion title following what can only be described as an epic voting battle with Reece Shearsmith and Steve Pemberton’s Inside No 9.

Almost a million votes were cast in the final of the Comedy Champion tournament, with the shows’ creators and fans joining forces to campaign for their respective series.

The result was a nail-biting one, with Derry Girls taking the title with 50.1% of the vote to Inside No 9’s 49.9%.

Derry Girls racked up 462,946 votes while Inside No 9’s tally was 461,140 as the clock struck 10pm UK time on July 31st.

The contest was too close to call as the sides remained locked in a 50-50 stalemate for much of the final day.

As the contest drew to a close, both sides were united in their belief that they were ALL Champions. “Shall we call it a draw Girls?” Pemberton asked as each show took the lead several times in the final hours.

Reece Shearsmith, who valiantly lead the Inside No 9 troops on Twitter throughout the competition, thanked the fans for their dedication.

“Thank you for all your efforts. It was a kind of collective madness, but now it’s all fine again. Rest your hands”, he wrote.

Meanwhile, Derry Girls fan and journalist Mark McFadden celebrated the show’s victory by referencing one of the show’s most popular gags.

And the Derry Girls took to Twitter to thank their fans for voting.

More to follow…

