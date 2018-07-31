Derry Girls claims Radio Times Comedy Champion title after epic battle with Inside No 9

Fans of the Channel 4 and BBC comedies came out for an incredible final showdown

Lisa McGee’s Channel 4 comedy Derry Girls claimed the Radio Times Comedy Champion title following what can only be described as an epic voting battle with Reece Shearsmith and Steve Pemberton’s Inside No 9.

Almost a million votes were cast in the final of the Comedy Champion tournament, with the shows’ creators and fans joining forces to campaign for their respective series.

The result was a nail-biting one, with Derry Girls taking the title with 50.1% of the vote to Inside No 9’s 49.9%.

Derry Girls racked up 462,946 votes while Inside No 9’s tally was 461,140 as the clock struck 10pm UK time on July 31st.

The contest was too close to call as the sides remained locked in a 50-50 stalemate for much of the final day.

As the contest drew to a close, both sides were united in their belief that they were ALL Champions. “Shall we call it a draw Girls?” Pemberton asked as each show took the lead several times in the final hours.

We should have done that at the start. This is barbaric xx https://t.co/tCOgBw4XmM — Lisa McGee (@LisaMMcGee) July 31, 2018

Reece Shearsmith, who valiantly lead the Inside No 9 troops on Twitter throughout the competition, thanked the fans for their dedication.

“Thank you for all your efforts. It was a kind of collective madness, but now it’s all fine again. Rest your hands”, he wrote.

Thank you for all your efforts. It was a kind of collective madness, but now it's all fine again. Rest your hands. — Reece Shearsmith (@ReeceShearsmith) July 31, 2018

Meanwhile, Derry Girls fan and journalist Mark McFadden celebrated the show’s victory by referencing one of the show’s most popular gags.

Currently taking a cream horn up Pump Street to celebrate. Might even do some 'Step' after I've had a go at the chocolate fountain. #DerryGirls @LisaMMcGee @nicola @RadioTimes pic.twitter.com/6BcOqNh439 — Mark McFadden (@MarkMcFadden) July 31, 2018

And the Derry Girls took to Twitter to thank their fans for voting.

Thank you all, so, so much for voting for us and getting repetitive strain injury in your thumbs, you’re all amazing The #DerryGirls are eternally grateful ❤️ — Nicola Coughlan (@nicolacoughlan) July 31, 2018

Thank you to everyone who voted for #derrygirls we are BUZZING !!!!!!!! — Saoirse-Monica Jackson (@SaoirseJackson) July 31, 2018

Cheers for all the votes folks, really appreciated! Xxxx — Jamie-Lee O'Donnell (@JamieLeeOD) July 31, 2018

Nearly a hiccup with the voting but we got there thank you so much everyone! #BehindTheScenes #DerryGirls pic.twitter.com/Vj3vm04Rdf — Dylan Llewellyn (@Djllewellyn) July 31, 2018

Thank you all so much for all your votes . A truly epic battle with the fantastic Inside Number 9 . I’m sure everyone needs a lie down now. — Lisa McGee (@LisaMMcGee) July 31, 2018

