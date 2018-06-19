The broadcaster has also unveiled plans for a show celebrating the 60th birthday of comedian Sir Lenny Henry. Hosted by Sir Trevor McDonald, the one-hour special, filmed in front of a studio audience, will take a light-hearted look at Henry’s career with the man himself.

And not only will the show revisit characters from smooth-crooning Theophilus P Wildebeeste to shopkeeper Mister Lister, but there'll be new sketches featuring a number of unannounced special guests.

“This is a great honour. I’m very chuffed to have my comedy work celebrated like this,” said Henry. “One of the reasons I became a comedy performer was because of the rich and varied palette of comedy broadcast on the BBC throughout my childhood.

“I’m a comedy consumer now, but my teens were marked by my family’s tendency to sit round the television and watch everything. So big up Auntie Beeb – you’re the reason I’m here…”

The special will air on BBC1 later this year.

And there’s good news for Motherland fans, too: alpha mums will be back (in the café) soon. The exact date hasn’t been revealed, but we now know a few plot details. The new series will see Julia struggle to sort out her childcare as a new school term beckons, with her husband training for an Iron Man contest. Meanwhile, Liz will master “the art of not giving a f***”, and is going back to bed".

Liz (Diane Morgan), Julia (Anna Maxwell-Martin), Kevin (Paul Ready) in Motherland (BBC, TL) Channel 4

Alongside the new commissions, BBC Comedy have also announced the second year of its bursary for BAME writers. The Felix Dexter Initiative, a six-month bursary, will be awarded to an aspiring comedy writer to develop their skills while gaining experience on a range of BBC comedies across radio and TV.

You can find out more information about how to apply here.